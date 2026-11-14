The Gourmet Stuffed Olives Worth The Trip To Dollar Tree
While some shoppers don't make the connection between Dollar Tree and gourmet food items, a few savvy customers are heading to the store to score party hosting essentials and affordable spices. There are plenty of hidden gems to be found among Dollar Tree's aisles, including gourmet foods you shouldn't overlook, like Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives. Our writer found them delicious, with that salty, briny tang that delivers for quick snacks and an easy pairing on cheese and charcuterie spreads. The texture was velvety — not the mushy or rubbery bite that jarred olives can sometimes present — and each olive is stuffed with pimientos.
In addition to the great texture and taste, the price of these olives can't be beat. A five-ounce jar costs about $1.50, making this purchase one heck of a deal. Our writer isn't alone in the fandom, as other shoppers have shared their enthusiasm for the purchase. "These are great olives," wrote one customer on Dollar Tree. "My husband loves them so much that he can eat an entire jar in one night."
Making the most of a budget purchase
Pimiento-stuffed olives offer serious versatility, as they can be grilled, fried, dropped into martinis, or tossed into salads. Dollar Tree shoppers have paired the stuffed olives with canned black olives for charcuterie boards and antipasto, noting on Dollar Tree that while the olives may not be as good as "elite-gourmet-$12-for-3-ounces olives," they are a quality option for a bargain price.
Party hosts can serve the olives with cubes of sharp cheddar or creamy goat cheese and display them alongside crackers, garlic bread, and cured meats. You can also use them to marinate dishes or bake them into bread. Some may want to use them to make the easy vintage appetizer Blue Moon Inn cheese spread with sharp cheddar cheese, mayo, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and pecans. The olives can also perk up a pizza and pasta dishes. With so many possibilities, adding Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives to your Dollar Tree shopping cart becomes an easy decision.