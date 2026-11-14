The Gourmet Stuffed Olives Worth The Trip To Dollar Tree

While some shoppers don't make the connection between Dollar Tree and gourmet food items, a few savvy customers are heading to the store to score party hosting essentials and affordable spices. There are plenty of hidden gems to be found among Dollar Tree's aisles, including gourmet foods you shouldn't overlook, like Breckenridge Farms Stuffed Green Olives. Our writer found them delicious, with that salty, briny tang that delivers for quick snacks and an easy pairing on cheese and charcuterie spreads. The texture was velvety — not the mushy or rubbery bite that jarred olives can sometimes present — and each olive is stuffed with pimientos.

In addition to the great texture and taste, the price of these olives can't be beat. A five-ounce jar costs about $1.50, making this purchase one heck of a deal. Our writer isn't alone in the fandom, as other shoppers have shared their enthusiasm for the purchase. "These are great olives," wrote one customer on Dollar Tree. "My husband loves them so much that he can eat an entire jar in one night."