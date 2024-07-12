Variety Is Key When Pairing Olives With Your Cheese Board

The internet is flooded with cheese board content. From tips for putting together the ultimate cheese board to the importance of having the right tools for your cheese boards, advice on how to curate the perfect spread is everywhere you look. Fruits, crackers, jams, bread, and nuts are usually the focus of building around cheeses, adding sweet and savory components to the board. Along with these, we think you should lean into the many varieties of olives, as they provide a briny contrast to creamy cheeses and sweet jams.

Olives are stone fruits, like peaches and cherries, filled with healthy fats, and contain high levels of vitamin E in addition to other antioxidants. Since raw olives are practically inedible due to their bitterness, they must be cured before we are able to enjoy them. There are more than 130 varieties of olives that are regularly cultivated for human consumption, so it's a shame we see such minimal diversity of olives on our cheese boards. Don't be afraid of whole olives with their pits intact, simply leave a small bowl beside the olives for guests to discard their pits. Pre-pitted olives can lose their shape and have a less-than-desirable texture due to the inner meat of the olive being exposed to the salty brine for long periods of time.