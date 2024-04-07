Having The Right Tools Can Make Or Break Your Cheese Board

Creating a stunning cheese board is not just about selecting complementary cheeses and delicious accompaniments. It's also about having the right tools to flawlessly serve the cheeses and easily enjoy them, which is why it's one of our 12 tips for building the ultimate cheese board. From specialized knives to elegant serving utensils, here's why having the right tools is essential for crafting and presenting the perfect cheese board.

First and foremost, let's talk about knives. Each type of cheese requires a specific knife to ensure proper cutting and serving. For soft cheeses like brie or camembert, a cheese knife with a narrow blade and sharp edge is ideal for slicing through the creamy interior without disturbing the delicate rind. Sometimes these knives will also have one or more holes to prevent the soft cheese from sticking to the knife. For semi-soft and hard cheeses such as cheddar or gouda, a wider blade with a sharp point works best for cutting through the denser texture.

Furthermore, having a separate utensil for each cheese on the board is crucial to prevent flavor contamination. Using the same knife for different cheeses can result in mingling flavors, compromising the integrity of each cheese's taste profile. By providing a dedicated utensil for each cheese, you ensure that guests can savor each carefully chosen cheese without any unwanted interference.