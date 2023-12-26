7 Spice Pairings To Liven Your Cheese Board

When I was a young cook, I worked in several restaurants with large banquet facilities that required me to do party prep work. That typically included preparing a fruit and cheese platter resembling a Starburst commercial with cascades of fruit intersecting piles of cheese.

They were visually appealing, but it wasn't until several years later that I questioned the logic behind the fruit and cheese combination. Yes, the sugar content and acidity of fruit can complement some aspects of cheese and cut through the richness, but why is it common to pair cheese with sweet accompaniments like chocolate, candied nuts, or jams? Why constrain ourselves to sweet pairings?

I'd been pondering savory cheese pairings, specifically spice-oriented pairings, when I received a press release from the Tillamook County Creamery Association, a farmer-owned dairy co-op on the Oregon Coast, on that very topic.

Tillamook's Executive Chef of Culinary Development, Josh Archibald, demonstrated his pairing abilities when I attended a vertical tasting of their Maker's Reserve cheddars, pairing multiple years' cheeses with specific assortments of savory and sweet elements, as well as wine and cocktails. I wanted to get additional insight to help inform and inspire readers to look beyond the pairings we suggest and provide the tools to enable them to experiment independently. Archibald seemed the right person to enlist for this task.