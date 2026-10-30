This Vintage Southern Appetizer That's Easy To Make Is Bursting With Creamy Flavor

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The charm of vintage recipes is undeniable, hearkening back to simpler times and less complicated approaches to food. But they can also require things like gelatin molds, elaborate garnishes, or ingredients that disappeared from grocery shelves decades ago. Fortunately, one favorite Southern appetizer from yesteryear is a breeze to resurrect: the still-popular Blue Moon Inn cheese spread.

The creamy spread, associated with a once-famous restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, basically comes to life with only sharp cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, Spanish pimento-stuffed olives, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and pecans. The preparation isn't much more complicated than the ingredient list, starting with the pecans. They get lightly toasted in an oven until fragrant, then set aside. The other ingredients easily come together, joined at the end by the toasted pecans and cheese.

There you have it: Blue Moon Inn cheese spread. It works equally well as a dip, served with crackers and raw vegetables. The consistency is similar to classic pimento cheese, so you can easily slide this Blue Moon Inn rendition into a cold sandwich or hot grilled cheese. But unlike standard pimento cheese, the stuffed olives bring briny, salty notes; the bottled chili sauce adds tang and a touch of sweetness; Worcestershire sauce adds deep savory notes; and toasted pecans pierce the creaminess with a nutty crunch. Feel free to experiment with your own little twists, such as using any of the options on our ranked list of six Aldi olives.