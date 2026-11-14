One Of The Best Pasta Salads On Store Shelves Could Pass For Homemade

Reser's pasta salads can be found in a variety of grocery store delis, including Kroger, Albertsons, ACME, and Price Chopper. Walmart also carries some Reser's products, so you may be able to find the Garden Pasta Salad there as well. But if you're still not convinced to give it a try, perhaps customer reviews will help you pull the trigger.

"This pasta salad is the best pasta salad," one shopper shared on ACME's review page. "[I] will continue to buy [it], and share with my family." Another called it an "excellent" pasta salad with "just enough spices." On Facebook, one reviewer called it "the BOMB," and another wrote, on Reser's Facebook page, "That's my favorite pasta from you guys!" noting that they like to add feta to it for an even more homemade feel.

There are some folks out there who don't think it's worth buying. Various reviewers have agreed with our taste tester about its oiliness, for instance. One ACME customer wrote, "It was drenched in oil or dressing. Too soggy," beside a one-star review. Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "There was way too much dressing on the salad," so if you prefer a lightly-dressed pasta salad, Reser's Garden Pasta Salad might not be the pick for you.

At the end of the day, the best homemade salad is the one that comes from your own kitchen. Reser's might do the trick for a last-minute homemade taste, but for those seeking truly homemade flavors, check out one of our many pasta salad recipes. From caesar chicken to zippy tuna, the options are infinite and sure to satisfy.