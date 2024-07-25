To make sun-dried tomatoes, preheat your air fryer to 240 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 to 5 minutes. Cut your tomatoes in half, or into thick slices if they are larger, then toss them in a bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place the tomatoes in the fryer basket in a single layer, and air fry for 45 minutes before flipping the tomatoes over. Continue to air fry for at least another 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how thick and juicy the tomatoes are. If the tomatoes are larger, press down gently with a spatula after flipping to encourage more of the liquid to escape. The finished product should look as close to a real sun-dried tomato as possible, and the tomatoes should be dry but flexible and not squishy, with no remaining moisture. Let the dried tomatoes fully cool.

The best way to store your air-fried sun-dried tomatoes is in the freezer in an airtight container or pack them in olive oil for endless uses. If you'd like to add more flavor, mix in dried herbs like oregano, basil, or grated Parmesan with olive oil, salt, and pepper before air-frying. Now that you know how simple it is to make sun-dried tomatoes at home with the help of your air fryer, you can easily incorporate them into more dishes like these spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs or add them to cornbread for extra rich and savory notes.