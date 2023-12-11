Add Sun-Dried Tomatoes For Rich And Savory Notes In Cornbread

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about cornbread mix-ins. From pickled jalapeños slices to sage and honey, cornbread may be simple, but it's far from a one-trick pony — especially with the addition of some flavorful confetti. On that note, add sun-dried tomatoes to your favorite cornbread recipe for an instant tangy, salty, colorful, flavor-packed loaf.

While they might be the perfect size for skillet meals and soups, you'll need to give those sun-dried tomatoes a good dice to make them work for your savory cornbread batter. (A sharp chef's knife or kitchen scissors work well). Two ounces of dry-packed or a quarter cup of oil-packed tomatoes is a good jumping-off point, but you can always add more or less to suit your preference. If you're using dry-pack sun-dried tomatoes, you'll need to soften them first in a small bowl of boiling water. If you're using oil-packed tomatoes, drain off the oil before chopping. You can discard it, or mix a few tablespoons of the reserved oil into your cornbread batter instead of other moistening ingredients you might normally use, like sour cream or buttermilk.

To incorporate, simply stir the chopped sun-dried tomato pieces into your regular cornbread batter. For an aesthetic presentation, gently press a few whole sun-dried tomatoes and some fresh basil leaves into the top of the loaf right after it comes out of the oven.