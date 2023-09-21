Jalapeños And Cheese Are All You Need To Spice Up Gameday Cornbread

As foodies gear up for football season, there's a simple yet impactful cornbread upgrade that belongs on their radar: Jalapeños and cheese. The pepper's bright, grassy flavor adds both heat and complexity to sweet-savory cornbread. The best part? To incorporate the flavorful ingredients, no fancy technique is necessary here. You can just slam the shredded cheese and jalapeño slices into your cornmeal batter and bake as normal. However, for aesthetic bonus points, you could press a few jalapeño slices into the top of your batter prior to cooking to transform it into a decorative baked-in garnish.

Feel free to get creative and customize your cornbread with different types of cheese. For a bolder bite, you could use pepper jack or extra sharp cheddar. If you prefer a milder cheese, cotija, white cheddar, Colby, or Monterey Jack would all work well. Whatever type of cheese you pick, just make sure it's finely shredded to ensure even, melty distribution in your batter. As a jumping-off point, start with two cups of shredded cheese for a 9 x 13-inch pan and adjust to taste in future batches.

This elevated cornbread is sturdy and easy to transport in a tin-foil-wrapped baking dish, making it the perfect dish to share at tailgates and barbecues this fall. You could even cook it over a fire in a cast iron skillet during camping trips.