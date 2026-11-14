Fancy Restaurant? No Thanks. Dolly Parton Chose This American Chicken Chain When Visiting Australia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Only one person simultaneously holds the titles of singer, dancer, actor, national treasure, and unofficial Patron Saint of the American Library. In addition to all these accolades, the late great Dolly Parton was also a prolific home cook. She was a famous lover of Southern food, sharing her honed recipes, and when she was dining out, her no-frills, down-home culinary preference remained. It's the reason why Dolly Parton chose to eat at KFC while traveling abroad — capturing a taste of home, even in Australia.

The story is shared in an episode of the Sydney-based Ricki-Lee and Tim podcast. Australian entertainer Tim Blackwell recounts the last time Parton was in Melbourne during her Blue Smoke World Tour in 2014. Per the lore, Parton was being driven around the city by a friend-of-a-friend of the podcast co-host, and it was time to get something to eat. Quoth Tim, "Denise [the driver] said to Dolly, 'Do you want to eat at Cicciolina's in St Kilda, like a really fancy restaurant. Or Florentino's in the city?' And Dolly said, 'Let's grab a KFC bucket and sit under a tree in the park,' which they did in Carlton Gardens."

Back in the States, Parton was known for cooking up Southern comfort foods for guests when entertaining at home. From her famous 3-ingredient cake to her crowd-pleasing 5-layer casserole, her penchant for good, simple food ran deep — and, apparently, it even followed her to the other side of the globe in Australia.