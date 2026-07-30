Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'God, Family, Music, And Food Are The Staples Of My Life. Food For The...'

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There is no doubt that Dolly Parton is the reigning queen of country music. Her inspirational story is one of resilience, determination, positivity, inclusivity, and generosity. She is admired and beloved by millions for not only her heartfelt lyrics and no-nonsense delivery, but her incredible philanthropy and authenticity in her personal life. Her genuine spirit shines through in everything she does, from putting on sold-out concerts at her Dollywood theme park, to writing cookbooks, acting, and spreading the word about her Imagination Library.

Parton has written two cookbooks full of her iconic Southern recipes, many of which are from her own family. In past interviews, she has said that her love of cooking was borne out of necessity, as she regularly prepared meals for her 11 brothers and sisters in their two-bedroom log cabin in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains. From those humble beginnings, Parton went on to sell more than 100 million records, star in blockbuster movies like "9 to 5," and form her own record label. She also founded the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has delivered close to 200 million books to children around the world.

One of the most-awarded female country artists, Parton is close to EGOT status, having won an Emmy award, an honorary Oscar, and multiple Grammys. While she was nominated for a Tony award for Best Original Score for the "9 to 5" musical, she lost out to "Next to Normal." She is also one of just eight women who have been honored with the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. Most recently, she glammed up a truck stop with her signature country style, opening Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in June. For all of those reasons (and more), we look to Parton for today's quote of the day.