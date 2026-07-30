Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'God, Family, Music, And Food Are The Staples Of My Life. Food For The...'
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There is no doubt that Dolly Parton is the reigning queen of country music. Her inspirational story is one of resilience, determination, positivity, inclusivity, and generosity. She is admired and beloved by millions for not only her heartfelt lyrics and no-nonsense delivery, but her incredible philanthropy and authenticity in her personal life. Her genuine spirit shines through in everything she does, from putting on sold-out concerts at her Dollywood theme park, to writing cookbooks, acting, and spreading the word about her Imagination Library.
Parton has written two cookbooks full of her iconic Southern recipes, many of which are from her own family. In past interviews, she has said that her love of cooking was borne out of necessity, as she regularly prepared meals for her 11 brothers and sisters in their two-bedroom log cabin in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains. From those humble beginnings, Parton went on to sell more than 100 million records, star in blockbuster movies like "9 to 5," and form her own record label. She also founded the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has delivered close to 200 million books to children around the world.
One of the most-awarded female country artists, Parton is close to EGOT status, having won an Emmy award, an honorary Oscar, and multiple Grammys. While she was nominated for a Tony award for Best Original Score for the "9 to 5" musical, she lost out to "Next to Normal." She is also one of just eight women who have been honored with the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. Most recently, she glammed up a truck stop with her signature country style, opening Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in June. For all of those reasons (and more), we look to Parton for today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Dolly Parton
"God, family, music, and food are the staples of my life. Food for the heart, food for the mind, food for the soul, and food for the table."
This quote comes from Dolly Parton's highly celebrated 2024 cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals," which she co-authored with her sister, Rachel Parton George. The book includes more than 80 recipes highlighting some of Dolly Parton's favorite foods, as well as 12 multi-course holiday menus, dinner-party hosting tips, and family memories. Parton and her sister were inspired to create the cookbook while reminiscing about their family's shared love of eating and storytelling.
Its pages are full of glossy photos of food along with quotes from the authors, stories, and advice on preparing and presenting the recipes. The book's title was inspired by the classic Hank Williams song, "Hey, Good Lookin'," a line from which — "Whatcha got cooking?" — was one that Parton and her family would recite upon walking into anyone's kitchen. Our quote of the day, which you can find at the start of Parton's introductory message in the cookbook's first pages, sets the tone for the recipes, and truly exemplifies why the project was such a labor of love for her and her sister.
The deeper meaning of Parton's quote – nourishment and connection
Parton's words further cement the fact that throughout her entire life, she has remained true to the most important guiding lights in her life: her relationships with God and her family. It also demonstrates how important music and food are to these relationships, as they allow her to connect with people on a deeper level, sharing her passion and joy with everyone she meets. Like food, these other true loves of her life nourish her and others, providing the fuel necessary to persevere.
Parton knows a lot about perseverance, having grown up in a small, rustic cabin without electricity or running water. It was there that she and her siblings learned to cook, watching their parents make classic Southern meals like cornbread and Parton's unbeatable biscuits and gravy, as well as less-traditional fare like groundhog and squirrel. Even when it was hard to feed 14 family members in the remote cabin, Parton, her parents, and siblings bonded through cooking, worship, laughing, singing, and sharing memories.
Those key priorities have shaped Parton throughout her career, providing her with a deeper level of sustenance that helped her remain true to her roots despite her fame. This lesson is even more important today, when social media, omnipresent screens, and technology can distract us from celebrating what's right in front of us. The next time you make a meal for family, friends, or even just yourself, take the time to appreciate every detail of it and give thanks for what's on your plate — especially if it's a slice of the iconic cinnamon bread from Dollywood.
More quotes From Dolly Parton
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"I just think nothing says [home] more than just the smell of bread." — from a 2024 interview with People
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"My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order." — from a 2013 tweet by Parton's official account on X
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"My favorite thing to eat at Dollywood is everything ... I can't leave here without funnel cakes." — from a 2026 video interview with Southern Living
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"If you like good ol' fashion Southern soul food then, yes, I am a good cook! My specialty is chicken dumplings and poke salad." — from Andy Warhol's July 1984 interview with Parton in Interview
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"When we were growing up, it was a must that we all kind of be around the table after Daddy got home from work. It was just a thing that we had in our house to sit around the table and talk, and eat with a mouthful." — from a 2024 interview with People