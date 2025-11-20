Dolly Parton Is Glamming Up This Rest Stop With Her Signature Country Style

Dolly Parton continues to prove that she works much longer hours than the traditional 9-to-5. Her foray into food continues with the addition of a new and surprising culinary endeavor to her resume. In addition to her signature cookware, baking mixes, and line of Southern comfort frozen meals, the iconic country singer will now be the proud partner of a Cornersville, Tennessee, truck stop. Parton has partnered with the Tennessean Travel Stop, with plans to rebrand it with her signature Southern glitz and glam.

According to the newly launched Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop website, Parton's venture will "redefine Southern hospitality on the highway." The travel stop, which first opened its doors in 1974, will remain open while being remodeled. It should be fully revamped by the summer of 2026, with plans to cater to the diverse needs of truck drivers, road trippers, and families alike. Parton and company also aim to stimulate economic activity and job growth in an underserved community. Should the partnership prove successful, the brand will expand to additional locations throughout Tennessee and across the United States.

"All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road," Parton says in the official statement. This flagship project aims to elevate the traditional truck stop experience, making it more welcoming and comfortable for all travelers. When complete, it will include "modern amenities" and "curated dining." Though we're not yet sure exactly what that entails, some of Dolly Parton's favorite foods include roast pork, chicken and dumplings, pie, and banana pudding.