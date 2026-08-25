One Of Dolly Parton's Favorite Meals To Make For Guests Was Pure Southern Comfort

The death of Dolly Parton has been devastating for many worldwide, but she often saw life through a prism of joy. For the country music icon, cooking up a storm definitely resulted in happiness. When it came to entertaining guests at home, however, Parton's favorite dish was a Southern-made roast pork with sides of turnip greens, green beans, and fried okra.

When speaking to The New York Times back in 1992, Parton told the outlet that she had a fondness for one particular part of this homestyle main course. "I love roast pork, especially the fatty part," Parton confessed. "I can't help it, the greasier the food, the better." So, what does making a pork roast entail? It's certainly a labor of love.

While we don't have Parton's exact recipe on record, a typical take includes encrusting the meat in herbs, salt, and pepper before browning and then slow roasting it. You can jazz it up by including vegetables like bell pepper or making a roux-style gravy if you're looking for something beyond the usual honey, butter, and brown sugar glaze. The result is the kind of hearty down-home charm one expects when one eats at Dolly Parton's house — and during her lifetime she expressed an interest in all sorts of different kinds of food.