Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Are Crave-Worthy When You Drizzle Them With This Unexpected Condiment
While breakfast sandwiches can make mornings tastier, it isn't always realistic to make meals from scratch. Enter frozen sandwiches: They're ready-to-heat meals that can be taken to the office or eaten on the go. Even frozen breakfast sandwiches made with high quality ingredients can be gussied up with an ingredient or two. Hot honey in particular brings a "swicy" element to your meal, turning a one-note sandwich into something more interesting by imbuing it with sweet and spicy flavors.
Most breakfast sandwiches deliver on the salty, savory dimension, but a quick drizzle of hot honey turns a store-bought product into one that tastes more gourmet. The honey's sweetness contrasts with the savory flavor of the sausage or bacon, and its slow-building heat cuts through the richness of the melted cheese and egg found in most breakfast sammies. It is like drenching bacon with maple syrup, but instead of enjoying that flavor on just the meat, the entire sandwich is infused with the flavorful combination of spicy and sweet.
Build a better morning with swicy sandwiches
Drizzling your favorite hot honey brand into your sandwich can result in a sticky mess, so you'll want to wrap the sandwich carefully and drizzle the hot honey inside the sandwich after heating. If you don't have a bottle on hand, you can make hot honey at home and control its heat level. As with any new addition to a recipe, start slowly and add more heat if you prefer.
In addition to zhuzhing up frozen sandwiches, this hack is a great way to bring new life to sandwiches made the night before. Pack extra napkins if you're taking it on the go. Once the hot honey is on, you can add other ingredients to elevate your sandwich while it is pulled apart. Peppery arugula leaves or sliced avocado can build more depth of flavor and add texture to a store-bought breakfast sandwich. If you want to double down on heat, a spoonful of chili crisp can turn up the spice. Complement your culinary creation with crispy hash browns, yogurt, or fresh fruit for a meal you'll look forward to waking up to.