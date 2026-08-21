These 9 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Are Made With High Quality Ingredients
Busy mornings call for quick, no-fuss breakfasts, and popping a breakfast sandwich in the microwave is a great way to get a satisfying meal on the table in minutes. But convenience doesn't have to mean compromising on quality. While premade frozen meals aren't generally considered the healthiest of options, some store-bought breakfast sandwiches are actually made with surprisingly simple, wholesome, and flavorful ingredients.
Ingredients like sausage, bacon, egg, and cheese are popular picks for stuffing into English muffins, biscuits, or between fluffy pancakes. When done right, these serve as hearty, protein-rich fillings that help to keep you feeling fueled all morning. A good breakfast sandwich should be generously stuffed, with plenty of bite and rich, savory flavor. A shorter or more natural ingredient list with fewer artificial additives is also an indicator of quality, as is the use of real, minimally processed proteins.
We set out to find the sandwiches that best fit these criteria by browsing the frozen products available at popular grocery stores and independent retailers. These picks all got the seal of approval in terms of quality, texture, and taste, so if you're looking for a new addition to your morning routine, give one of these thoughtfully made breakfast sandwiches a try.
1. Frankie's Egg & Cheese
First up, we have this classic egg and cheese sandwich from Frankie's Free Range Meats. You won't find this product at your local grocery store, because Frankie's only sells its products directly from its own website. This is, however, a sandwich that's well worth taking the time to order separately from your weekly shop.
According to its website, Frankie's prides itself on providing "high quality, nutrient dense animal foods at an affordable price," and this sandwich certainly lives up to that expectation. The eggs come from pasture-raised chickens with corn-free, high-omega-3 diets. Each fluffy patty is piled into a delightfully chewy sourdough English muffin with slices of raw Emmenthaler and provolone cheese, plus a swipe of raw, grass-fed butter. There are no artificial additives in sight, and all of the ingredients in this sandwich are organic, too.
This sandwich will arrive at your door fully cooked and frozen. Frankie's recommends letting it thaw at room temperature for a few hours before warming it gently in the oven or a covered pan, but you can always pop it in the microwave if you're short on time.
2. Field Roast Classic Style Sausage, Egg & Cheese (Plant-Based)
Field Roast's Classic Style Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich is, in fact, completely plant-based. This fully loaded English muffin features a vegan-friendly breakfast sausage patty, made with pea and brown rice proteins, herbs, spices, and natural flavors. The melty cheese slices are coconut-based and seasoned with fermented tofu, while the egg substitute (provided by JUST Egg) is crafted with mung beans. The result is a protein-rich stack with heaps of savory depth.
As a company with chef-led origins, Field Roast is meticulous about the ingredients it uses to create its range of plant-based products. The "meats" and "cheeses" are made from grains and vegetables, and the production processes draw inspiration from both European charcuterie and Asian mien ching traditions. This has allowed Field Roast to truly perfect its craft and produce some exceptional sandwich fillings that customers say give traditional versions a run for their money.
You'll find this sandwich at upscale grocery chains like Whole Foods and Wegmans. Depending on your location, it may also be available to order on DoorDash.
3. Red's Turkey Sausage Egg'Wich
For a low-carb twist on the classic breakfast sandwich, consider picking up the Red's Turkey Sausage Egg'Wich the next time you're in the freezer aisle. This protein-packed stack swaps the usual English muffin for two fluffy egg patties. Inside, there are layers of sage-seasoned sausage and melty American cheese, and despite the lack of bread, this makes for a seriously satisfying combo.
There's a lot to love about this Egg'Wich. Not only does it use antibiotic-free, cage-free eggs and non-GMO ingredients, but it's also ideal for those following gluten-free or keto diets. The sandwich contains 17 grams of protein, so it makes for an excellent post-workout meal, and it's super quick to prep, requiring less than two minutes in the microwave. Red's products are made with high-quality ingredients that have been frozen when they're freshest to lock in flavor, and you can taste that commitment to quality in every bite of this sandwich. This product is widely available at a range of major grocery chains, including Walmart, Target, and Costco.
4. Private Selection Fried Egg Black Forest Ham and Cheddar Everything Bagel Sandwich
Another freezer-aisle gem that's loaded with real, quality ingredients is Kroger's everything bagel breakfast sandwich. This product is part of the chain's exclusive Private Selection line, and it comes filled with a cage-free fried egg patty, succulent Black Forest ham, and mild cheddar cheese. The seeded bagel serves as a chewier, heartier replacement for the more commonly used English muffin, giving this sandwich an elevated, cafe-style feel that sets it apart from similar frozen products.
Kroger describes this sandwich as being "crafted with premium ingredients for an amazing eating experience," and a quick glance at the customer review section confirms this claim. Multiple reviewers say this is the best-tasting frozen breakfast sandwich they've ever had, praising the quality, flavor, and ease of prep. These sandwiches can be microwaved, as directed, or popped in the air fryer for a toastier finish.
5. Applegate Naturals Turkey Breakfast Sandwich
Made with 100 percent natural ingredients, Applegate's Turkey Breakfast Sandwich is another tempting pick. This ready-to-heat English muffin contains a herby turkey sausage patty, tender egg patty, and slice of cheddar cheese — a winning combo that delivers plenty of salty, savory flavor, without the need for artificial additives or fillers.
All of the meat and eggs found in Applegate's products are produced using the Applegate Humanely Raised system, which ensures that animals are raised and handled according to strict welfare standards, with plenty of space and minimal stress. This sandwich is also free of antibiotics, chemical nitrates, and GMO ingredients, so it's a convenient morning meal that you can truly feel good about tucking into.
You can pick this frozen sandwich up at chains like Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Whole Foods. Applegate also sells an equally wholesome chicken and maple version, perfect for those who prefer their breakfast sandwiches with a hint of sweetness.
6. Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
Trader Joe's is known for its impressive freezer aisle finds, and one item that stands out for its simple yet totally delicious approach is the English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich. This product keeps things classic with a trio of familiar savory fillings — pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese. The muffin itself is perfectly fluffy-crisp, while the proteins are tender and succulent, and the cheese cooks up delightfully gooey.
The ingredient list is relatively minimal here, with the sausage patty containing nothing more than pork, water, and seasonings, and the egg enhanced with natural additives like whole milk powder and soybean oil. Prepped in the microwave or air fryer, this sandwich provides 18 grams of protein per serving. Its simple, savory flavor profile also makes it an excellent candidate for upgrading with extra fillings. Try sprinkling some extra herbs or spices over the sausage patty, adding fresh extras like sliced tomato or avocado, or even piling in some golden hash browns for the ultimate crunchy bite.
7. Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage & Egg
According to its website, all of Mason Dixie's products are "scratch-made from the simplest, freshest, and best-tasting ingredients", and the Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich is no exception. The fluffy biscuit contains real butter, and has shredded cheddar cheese baked in, for a rich, homemade taste. This hearty base is filled with a simple fried egg patty and a pork sausage patty, which gets its subtly spiced taste from natural ingredients only. There are no preservatives, oils, gums, or artificial flavorings in this sandwich, just simple, high-quality proteins and a flavor-packed, from-scratch biscuit.
Available at multiple large chains such as Kroger, Costco, and Whole Foods, this sandwich should be relatively easy to get your hands on. Mason Dixie also offers a diverse range of other breakfast sandwich products, including a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwich, a waffle sandwich with chicken, and a bacon-filled English muffin sandwich. The brand's popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich is also widely touted as a fantastic dupe for the beloved Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit, despite boasting a much simpler ingredient list and more affordable price tag.
8. Clara's Kitchen Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
If you're after a high-quality breakfast sandwich with bacon, this savory stack is a brilliant option. The Clara's Kitchen Bacon Breakfast Sandwich sees a whole-egg patty and creamy slice of Provolone cheese piled into a rustic sourdough English muffin alongside the smoky cured meat. This is another high-protein morning meal, made with cage-free eggs from chickens raised without antibiotics. The quality of the bread is clear from its perfectly pillowy-crisp texture, and the fillings are generous and richly-flavored. In fact, The Kitchn even dubbed this product as better than the iconic McDonald's McMuffin.
Clara's Kitchen products are typically sold at smaller neighbourhood stores and delis, and you can use the store finder on the website to find your nearest stockist. Or, check Instacart to see if this sandwich is available for delivery near you. Once you've got your hands on it, it's a simple case of heating the meaty stack up in the microwave. Add a swipe of your favorite sauce if desired, and you'll have a fulfilling, cafe-style breakfast ready in mere minutes.
9. Kodiak Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Maple Pancake Breakfast Sandwich
Swapping the usual bread or biscuit for pancakes is an amazing way to make a breakfast sandwich feel a little more indulgent. The Kodiak Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Maple Pancake Breakfast Sandwich does just that, with the fluffy rounds serving as a softer, sweeter vehicle for the savory fillings. The real cheddar cheese slice and fried egg patty are accompanied by a nitrate- and nitrite-free pork sausage patty, which balances the sweetness of the maple-spiked pancakes beautifully.
Kodiak's products are made with non GMO ingredients and minimally processed, 100 percent whole grains. This maple pancakes in this sandwich, for example, feature a blend of wholegrain wheat and oat flours, which boosts the fiber content while giving the sandwich a slightly nutty flavor and heartier texture. There are other breakfast sandwiches in Kodiak's product lineup to consider, too, such as the English muffin with turkey sausage and cheddar, and the bacon and Colby Jack sandwich (also made with pancakes). These hearty freezer staples are available at Kroger and Target, as well as at smaller, local and speciality stores.
10. Methodology
To select the frozen breakfast sandwiches with the highest-quality ingredients, we considered a number of factors. We scoured the ingredient lists for a wide range of products, choosing sandwiches made with recognizable, minimally processed ingredients and real sources of protein. The presence of artificial flavors, preservatives, fillers, and other additives was also factored in, with more natural products being favored.
Humane, health-conscious farming practices were another important consideration, hence many of these products feature cage-free and antibiotic-free eggs. Finally, we checked customer reviews to ensure that these sandwiches delivered on taste and texture, too.