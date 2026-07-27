With Costco's New Frozen Breakfast, You Can Skip The Chick-Fil-A Line

Costco frozen items can make breakfast a breeze; however, when a specific craving hits, reheating something from the freezer doesn't always satisfy — until now. Costco's new Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits save you from hitting the drive-thru for Chick-fil-A breakfast items on busy mornings. The Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich dupe is hot, hearty, and it features a simpler ingredient list. Compared to the hard-to-pronounce sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, and more found in Chick-fil-A's sandwich, the Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits contain no additives or preservatives, and they go for less than half the price.

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit comprises a hand-breaded, boneless chicken breast, seasoned and pressure-cooked in peanut oil, then served on a buttermilk biscuit. At a Chick-fil-A location in New York, the breakfast item costs $4.69. By contrast, an eight-count box of Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits retails for $15.99, which shakes out to roughly $1.99 per sandwich. In this straightforward spinoff, white meat chicken breast arrives crisply breaded and seasoned with Mason Dixie's original spice blend, clocking in at 11 grams of protein and ready to eat in under three minutes. Nutritionally, it's comparable to Chick-fil-A's sandwich, and it's a quick, affordable fill-up to start the day.