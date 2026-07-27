With Costco's New Frozen Breakfast, You Can Skip The Chick-Fil-A Line
Costco frozen items can make breakfast a breeze; however, when a specific craving hits, reheating something from the freezer doesn't always satisfy — until now. Costco's new Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits save you from hitting the drive-thru for Chick-fil-A breakfast items on busy mornings. The Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich dupe is hot, hearty, and it features a simpler ingredient list. Compared to the hard-to-pronounce sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, and more found in Chick-fil-A's sandwich, the Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits contain no additives or preservatives, and they go for less than half the price.
Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit comprises a hand-breaded, boneless chicken breast, seasoned and pressure-cooked in peanut oil, then served on a buttermilk biscuit. At a Chick-fil-A location in New York, the breakfast item costs $4.69. By contrast, an eight-count box of Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits retails for $15.99, which shakes out to roughly $1.99 per sandwich. In this straightforward spinoff, white meat chicken breast arrives crisply breaded and seasoned with Mason Dixie's original spice blend, clocking in at 11 grams of protein and ready to eat in under three minutes. Nutritionally, it's comparable to Chick-fil-A's sandwich, and it's a quick, affordable fill-up to start the day.
Costco's Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits are a solid Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit dupe for half the price
In a July 21 press release, Mason Dixie founder and CEO Ayeshah Abuelhiga said, "I started Mason Dixie because I wanted people to feel good about the food they crave, not guilty about it ... Our Chicken Biscuit Sandwich is proof that it shouldn't be a trade-off, and growing our lineup at Costco means more families get to have it on their table." This new frozen product is exclusively available at Costco, and at least for now, only certain locations have it in stock. Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits are currently available at Costco warehouses throughout the Northeast, Bay Area, and San Diego.
For slower weekend brunches, the Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuits can be transformed into a larger breakfast spread, served with hot coffee, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, and orange juice. Or add an egg and a slice of cheese to the sando for a DIY dupe of the best sandwich to order from Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu: the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit. Plus, while Chick-fil-A only serves breakfast until 10:30 a.m., stocking a box in your freezer means you can enjoy one any time. While you're at the warehouse, Tasting Table rounded up other Costco breakfast products for busy mornings to pick up.