California's Best Burrito Leaves Out The Rice For More Filling, Balanced Bites

Most burritos are packed with rice, but at one restaurant in San Francisco, customers are treated to a heartier version. Among our list of best burritos in every U.S. state is La Taqueria, a Michelin Guide-recognized counter-service destination. Run by James Beard Award-winning chef Miguel Jara, its Mission-style burritos have customers lining up to order.

Each bite offers the ideal combination of perfectly cooked meat and fillings, and without extra rice to cushion the middle, the taste of grilled meat can take center stage. Instead of rice, pinto or refried beans, salsa, and proteins are packed into large flour tortillas. Many customers order their burritos "dorado style," which means the tortilla is grilled to a crispy exterior.

La Taqueria opened in 1973, and the simple menu offers both meat and vegetarian tacos and burritos plus corn and flour quesadillas. Customers can choose from beef, pork, beef head, beef tongue, sausage, and chicken, and a super order adds sour cream, cheese, and avocado. Extras include chips and salsa, horchata and strawberry aguas frescas, and imported and domestic beers, so whether you're craving a Mexican lager like Tecate or a Bud Light with your burrito, you can have your pick of thirst quenchers.