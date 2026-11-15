California's Best Burrito Leaves Out The Rice For More Filling, Balanced Bites
Most burritos are packed with rice, but at one restaurant in San Francisco, customers are treated to a heartier version. Among our list of best burritos in every U.S. state is La Taqueria, a Michelin Guide-recognized counter-service destination. Run by James Beard Award-winning chef Miguel Jara, its Mission-style burritos have customers lining up to order.
Each bite offers the ideal combination of perfectly cooked meat and fillings, and without extra rice to cushion the middle, the taste of grilled meat can take center stage. Instead of rice, pinto or refried beans, salsa, and proteins are packed into large flour tortillas. Many customers order their burritos "dorado style," which means the tortilla is grilled to a crispy exterior.
La Taqueria opened in 1973, and the simple menu offers both meat and vegetarian tacos and burritos plus corn and flour quesadillas. Customers can choose from beef, pork, beef head, beef tongue, sausage, and chicken, and a super order adds sour cream, cheese, and avocado. Extras include chips and salsa, horchata and strawberry aguas frescas, and imported and domestic beers, so whether you're craving a Mexican lager like Tecate or a Bud Light with your burrito, you can have your pick of thirst quenchers.
Burritos worth the wait
La Taqueria's no-rice approach has won over fans, and visitors share their enthusiasm, even while noting that the last few bites can turn messy. "The best burrito we had!" wrote a fan on Instagram. "These are Real Burritos," wrote another, with a third adding, "Real ones know arroz in burritos is not the move." One visitor on Google said the restaurant "has my favorite burrito of all time." People even say they are worth waiting in line for.
Not every customer has been pleased recently with the California haunt, however. "Their burritos are super mid to me," wrote one commenter on Instagram. Other longtime visitors have noted a decline in service, but the restaurant has amassed enough loyal fans to warrant a visit. They're still the best burritos in California, after all, even if it has gotten a bit busy. For those who would rather not contend with lines to give the burritos a try, orders can be placed in advance for takeout.