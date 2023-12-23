The Difference Between Refried Black Vs Pinto Beans

While simple, cheap, and easy, some of you — particularly the vegetarians and vegans — reading this are probably eating rice and beans for dinner more often than you'd like to admit. There's truly no shame in it, though. From the red beans and rice original to the American South, to the popular Brazilian dish known as feijoada, and from Nigerian jollof rice to Persian sabzi polo, rice and beans are hardly ever just that. The same can be said for the beloved Tex-Mex-style refried beans you order with your margarita every Taco Tuesday. From the various aromatics to the fats used, much more goes into them than you might think. But, first and foremost, it starts with using the right beans.

While no two servings of refried beans are ever made the same, the one thing you will find consistent is the use of pinto beans over black — outside of Oaxaca, Mexico, at least. That's because, compared to black beans, which have a much firmer consistency, pinto beans are plump, tender, and creamy. Pinto beans make stunning refried beans because they mash up easily and have a slightly sweet, earthy flavor that you simply don't get when you use black beans. Paired with a serving of fresh, Spanish rice, refried pinto beans provide the perfect base for other ingredients whether it's beef, chicken, pork, avocado, sour cream, or fresh cilantro.