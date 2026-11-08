15 Delicious Ways To Stuff A Sweet Potato (Besides Marshmallows)

There are so many different types of potatoes out there, but sweet potatoes are arguably one of the most beloved. Not only do they have that beautiful orange flesh, but they offer a subtle, earthy sweetness that you're not going to find from any other variety out there. And if we're talking Japanese sweet potatoes? You're getting a deliciously cakey texture that tastes like dessert without any add-ons at all. Sweet potatoes are also incredibly nutritious and quite versatile — you can use them in a wide range of recipes. However, one of our favorite ways to eat a sweet potato is also one of the simplest: baked and stuffed with tasty fillings.

Of course, marshmallows are the classic pairing for sweet potatoes, but you don't have to stick with this super-sweet and sugary take on the root vegetable. There are a ton of other sweet and savory stuffings that can make for an excellent meal or dessert. The best news? You probably have some of them in your kitchen right now. Read up on some of the best fillings for sweet potatoes, and you'll want to keep them stocked in your pantry year-round.