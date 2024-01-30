Rethink Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Taco Toppings
Sweet potatoes are a flavor-packed, nutrient-rich starch that works for baking, frying, and mashing. The root vegetable is also an ideal vessel to stuff with cheeses, meats, and vegetables, similar to what you might do with Idahos or russets for a batch of twice-baked potatoes. Stuffed sweet potatoes can work with a variety of fillings and garnishes, and using typical taco toppings like black beans, ground beef, and freshly made guacamole will offer a delicious contrast in flavors.
On their own, sweet potatoes are mildly sweet and nutty, a flavor that will intensify when baked and counterbalance the rich and often spicy ingredients used in many varieties of tacos. The bright orange starch also has a softer and creamier texture compared to actual potatoes, which will offer a textural contrast with ingredients like the firm beans and ground meat. They're also high in fiber and vitamins to balance more indulgent ingredients like sour cream and cheese. Overall, these stuffed sweet potatoes make for a flavorful and filling weeknight dinner or party appetizer.
Black beans and roasted peppers make vegetarian-friendly taco-stuffed sweet potatoes
Before you load sweet potatoes with your go-to taco ingredients, cook them in the microwave or oven, then cut in half and mash some of the flesh. Alternatively, scoop out the soft potatoes from the skin, mix with your ingredients like shredded cheese and salsa, then refill the skins. Either way, season the potatoes with taco seasoning, chipotle powder, smoked salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, or onion and garlic powders to give them an essence of taco flavoring. For the fillings, use ground beef, chicken, turkey or tofu, or just keep it simple with black beans and a blend of roasted vegetables like bell peppers and onions.
When the stuffed potatoes are cooked and filled, the toppings are where you can take the taco inspiration to the next level. Any of your favorite toppings for traditional tacos will be just as delicious on these stuffed sweet potatoes. We think crave-worthy guacamole is the way to go, but sour cream, salsa or pico de gallo, a dash of hot sauce for heat, pickled jalapeños, and crushed tortilla chips for crunch will all finish off the stuffed dish perfectly. For freshness, add shredded lettuce, chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, corn kernels, or a spritz of zesty lime juice. And don't forget the cheese, whether it's a shredded Mexican blend, pepper jack, or crumbled cotija.