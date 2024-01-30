Rethink Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Taco Toppings

Before you load sweet potatoes with your go-to taco ingredients, cook them in the microwave or oven, then cut in half and mash some of the flesh. Alternatively, scoop out the soft potatoes from the skin, mix with your ingredients like shredded cheese and salsa, then refill the skins. Either way, season the potatoes with taco seasoning, chipotle powder, smoked salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, or onion and garlic powders to give them an essence of taco flavoring. For the fillings, use ground beef, chicken, turkey or tofu, or just keep it simple with black beans and a blend of roasted vegetables like bell peppers and onions.

When the stuffed potatoes are cooked and filled, the toppings are where you can take the taco inspiration to the next level. Any of your favorite toppings for traditional tacos will be just as delicious on these stuffed sweet potatoes. We think crave-worthy guacamole is the way to go, but sour cream, salsa or pico de gallo, a dash of hot sauce for heat, pickled jalapeños, and crushed tortilla chips for crunch will all finish off the stuffed dish perfectly. For freshness, add shredded lettuce, chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, corn kernels, or a spritz of zesty lime juice. And don't forget the cheese, whether it's a shredded Mexican blend, pepper jack, or crumbled cotija.