12 Ways To Give Scrambled Eggs A Fiber Boost

For those of us who find Mexican breakfasts like huevos enfrijolados and huevos rancheros irresistible, you might enjoy adding black beans to your plate. Not only is opening and rinsing a can of black beans about as easy as it gets, it also offers one of the most effective ways to up your fiber. We're talking nearly 7 grams a serving. Black beans are also a rich source of plant protein, folate, iron, and complex carbohydrates. They get their dark color from anthocyanins, the same antioxidants found in blueberries.

Eggs and beans as a breakfast meal are an time-honored breakfast, common around ranches in northern Mexico and Texas, offering a low-cost, convenient, and, ultimately, filling meal for ranch hands. Making them at home is simple enough; just add rinsed canned beans directly to your skillet. Sauté them with oil or butter, sprinkle in spices like cumin and salt, and finish by scrambling the mixture with beaten eggs. If you want a fuller flavor, use the back of a fork to mash the beans as they cook. This move helps release natural starches, creating a velvet-like paste that blends well with scrambled eggs.

To stay on theme with Mexican cuisine, serve with chopped cilantro, crumbled cotija cheese, and your preferred hot sauce. (Take a look at our favorite.)