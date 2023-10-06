Gordon Ramsay Uses Pepitas To Give Roasted Root Vegetables A Flavorful Crunch

When it comes to cooking, Gordon Ramsay understands that the right texture can make all the difference. One of his genius tips involves using toasted pepitas to give roasted vegetables a delectably crunchy topping. It's a simple yet game-changing addition that adds a delightful contrast of textures without overpowering the natural flavors of the veggies.

Pepitas, the edible seeds from pumpkins, are known for their mild, nutty flavor and slight sweetness. But in Ramsay's culinary playbook, they're primarily used for their crunch factor. Ramsay's pepita technique doesn't significantly alter the flavor of the roasted vegetables; instead, as he shared on his website, it introduces a contrasting texture that takes your dish to the next level.

Before using pepitas as a topping, Ramsay toasts them to enhance their nutty flavor and give them an extra layer of crunch. To toast pepitas, simply spread them out on a baking sheet and roast them in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven until they turn golden brown and emit a delightful, nutty aroma. This process intensifies their flavor while maintaining their natural qualities.