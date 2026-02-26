For Ultra-Flavorful Omelets, Add A Tablespoon Of This To The Pan

Keeping things interesting at breakfast can be a challenge, especially when it comes to eggs. The average American consumes roughly 286 eggs a year. That's a lot of opportunities for breakfast to get eggstra boring. Luckily, when it comes to omelets, at least, there is plenty of room for variation and experimentation. Even if you think you have perfected your omelet game, unless you have added a tablespoon (or two) of kimchi to the pan, then training season is still in session, and you need to start taking notes.

For those who haven't had it, kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish. It consists of various fermented vegetables, most commonly cabbage and radish, and is known for its probiotic properties. Bright red in color, Kimchi is a flavor bomb of spices with gochugaru (Korean red chili flakes) taking center stage. It is also salty, pungent, and a little sour. It can be eaten on its own, as a side, or as a sort of tangy-hot condiment in rice and meat bowls. Texturally, it adds a bit of crunch (think sauerkraut). For anyone looking to add a colorful wake-you-up kick to their breakfast, it is one of 10 creative ingredients that belong in your omelet.

Kimchi works with eggs because of the contrast — the smooth, buttery, soft egg up against the hot, almost effervescent zest of the cabbage and other veggies. To implement this hack, you can go the extra mile and make homemade kimchi yourself or simply use store-bought.