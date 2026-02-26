For Ultra-Flavorful Omelets, Add A Tablespoon Of This To The Pan
Keeping things interesting at breakfast can be a challenge, especially when it comes to eggs. The average American consumes roughly 286 eggs a year. That's a lot of opportunities for breakfast to get eggstra boring. Luckily, when it comes to omelets, at least, there is plenty of room for variation and experimentation. Even if you think you have perfected your omelet game, unless you have added a tablespoon (or two) of kimchi to the pan, then training season is still in session, and you need to start taking notes.
For those who haven't had it, kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish. It consists of various fermented vegetables, most commonly cabbage and radish, and is known for its probiotic properties. Bright red in color, Kimchi is a flavor bomb of spices with gochugaru (Korean red chili flakes) taking center stage. It is also salty, pungent, and a little sour. It can be eaten on its own, as a side, or as a sort of tangy-hot condiment in rice and meat bowls. Texturally, it adds a bit of crunch (think sauerkraut). For anyone looking to add a colorful wake-you-up kick to their breakfast, it is one of 10 creative ingredients that belong in your omelet.
Kimchi works with eggs because of the contrast — the smooth, buttery, soft egg up against the hot, almost effervescent zest of the cabbage and other veggies. To implement this hack, you can go the extra mile and make homemade kimchi yourself or simply use store-bought.
How to add kimchi to your omelets
If going the store-bought route, be sure to research the best kimchi brands before you head to the market, as there is quite a range of flavors and heat levels. Kimchi can be found refrigerated at Asian grocery stores as well as in most refrigerated or international sections of your local grocery store.
For the simplest version of this dish, begin cooking your omelet as usual. Then, add your cheese (cheddar, parm, or goat cheese work nicely). Once the cheese has melted a bit, add a tablespoon of roughly chopped kimchi, spreading evenly, before folding the omelet and serving. If your kimchi seems too wet, drain it and pat dry with paper towels first, or simply whip your juicy kimchi directly into the egg, infusing flavor, color, and texture, while limiting sog.
Is your kimchi too crunchy? Saute it in the pan (just one to two minutes) to tenderize it before adding to your egg. Other ingredients you can add include sauteed broccolini, onions, and mushrooms, and garnishes like green onions, sesame seeds, or cilantro.
Because kimchi is versatile, it can pair just as well with a typical ham or bacon and cheese omelet, as a those Asian-inspired flavors like in this super-speedy rice paper omelet. If you are uncertain of how to integrate it, just having some kimchi on the side (or on top) of your egg, mixing mouthfuls, is enough to liven up your breakfast and allow you to dip your toe in. The savory-tart-and-spicy flavors also make for a great lunchtime, or even quick, easy dinner companion.