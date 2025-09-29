Why You Don't Need To Soak Rice Paper For Those Super-Speedy Rice Paper Omelets
For any food lover browsing social media, it will have been hard to miss the viral rice paper omelet. While it may sound complicated, with just a couple of ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying breakfast in under 10 minutes — made quicker by the fact that there's no need to soak the rice paper first.
The quickfire editing of TikTok or Instagram reels might have you believe that not every step in the recipe is shown, but it's actually important that you use the rice paper directly from the packet. Rice paper is normally soaked in water to make it pliable for rolling Vietnamese fresh spring rolls, but in the case of the omelet, you want it dry to develop a crispy base. Of course, you don't want to be eating what is essentially a thin, dry noodle, but the moisture from the egg provides enough hydration to allow it to soften as it cooks, but not so much that you end up with a soggy bottom.
Tips for the best rice paper omelets
Just as with traditional breakfast omelets, this is a fairly straightforward recipe, but there are a few things to keep in mind when cooking. The most important thing is to make sure that you spread the egg all the way to the edge of the rice paper; otherwise, you'll be left with hard, dry patches. If you're having trouble keeping the egg from spilling over the edge, try using rice paper wrappers that are a close match to the size of your frying pan.
If you have a good nonstick pan, you can add the rice paper directly, but a little oil will ensure that you don't have any issues folding the omelet, and will help to achieve a crispier base. While some instructions will have you crack the egg directly onto the paper, whisking it beforehand will give you more time to spread it out evenly. It also gives you the chance to add to any seasonings, like a splash of soy sauce or tangy mirin.
Omelet fillings can be as simple as a few chopped scallions and chili oil, or you can get creative with kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots, or diced ham. Just be sure to have them prepped before you start cooking, and don't overload your omelet if you want to maintain that desirable crunch.