Add A Sweet And Tangy Twist To Scrambled Eggs With A Splash Of Mirin

Looking for a simple way to transform your scrambled eggs? Enter the multifaceted mirin, a sweet Japanese rice wine predominantly used for cooking. Mirin can undoubtedly be a secret weapon in the kitchen, enhancing humble and comforting dishes with a boost of flavor — and just a splash of it will add a sweet and tangy twist to scrambled eggs.

As a key ingredient in many Japanese dishes such as sukiyaki, tamagoyaki (a rolled omelet), and teriyaki, mirin's taste is akin to sweetened sake. The mirin you'll find at your local Asian grocery or in the international section of the supermarket is made with rice mixed with koji (a fermented rice) and a touch of salt, but if you don't have mirin at home, you can combine sugar with sake to craft a quick, makeshift version.

When adding it to scrambled eggs, start with a small amount — about half a teaspoon per egg used in the dish. You don't want to add too much to overpower the flavor, but rather just enough to enhance it with subtle sweetness and tanginess. Of course, it's best to taste-test whenever you can and adjust the amount according to your palate. For an extra boost of umami, add a splash of soy sauce or a pinch of salt to your mirin-infused scrambled eggs — it will balance with the mirin's subtle sweetness and slight acidity.