This Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce Was Easily The Highest Rated In Our Taste Test

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Sometimes, you just need a little heat to spice up your life — at least when it comes to food. There are all sorts of ways to do so, from chili flakes and paste to straight-up jalapeño and habanero pepper slices. One of our favorite ways to elevate a plate of eggs or a stuffed burrito is with hot sauce. But with so many brands on the market, lining the condiment aisles of the grocery store, it's tough to choose the best sauce for your particular spice preference.

That's where The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce brand comes in handy. This popular hot sauce company makes items with varying Scoville units (aka spiciness) and flavors, from Cajun Heat to Tangy Taco. But after our reviewer tried eight Louisiana brand hot sauce flavors, she said the Sweet Heat with Honey flavor ranked best. It had a well-rounded flavor, with notes of refinery sugar and honey. She thought the spice and sweetness were an ultimate combination, bringing out the best in one another.

Sweet Heat and Honey is also versatile: Our reviewer ate it with chicken tenders, but she thought it could pair with almost any meal for a fiery touch. It's fresh, sweet, and spicy—what more could hot sauce aficionados want? You can find this flavor at select stores in the South, such as Food Lion, for $1. But if you don't live close by, you can buy a bottle on Amazon for $9.