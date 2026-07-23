This Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce Was Easily The Highest Rated In Our Taste Test
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Sometimes, you just need a little heat to spice up your life — at least when it comes to food. There are all sorts of ways to do so, from chili flakes and paste to straight-up jalapeño and habanero pepper slices. One of our favorite ways to elevate a plate of eggs or a stuffed burrito is with hot sauce. But with so many brands on the market, lining the condiment aisles of the grocery store, it's tough to choose the best sauce for your particular spice preference.
That's where The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce brand comes in handy. This popular hot sauce company makes items with varying Scoville units (aka spiciness) and flavors, from Cajun Heat to Tangy Taco. But after our reviewer tried eight Louisiana brand hot sauce flavors, she said the Sweet Heat with Honey flavor ranked best. It had a well-rounded flavor, with notes of refinery sugar and honey. She thought the spice and sweetness were an ultimate combination, bringing out the best in one another.
Sweet Heat and Honey is also versatile: Our reviewer ate it with chicken tenders, but she thought it could pair with almost any meal for a fiery touch. It's fresh, sweet, and spicy—what more could hot sauce aficionados want? You can find this flavor at select stores in the South, such as Food Lion, for $1. But if you don't live close by, you can buy a bottle on Amazon for $9.
What hot sauce fans think of this flavor
Several hot sauce fans reserve their praise for Louisiana Brand's original hot sauce. But there are glowing reviews about the sweet heat with honey flavor that align with our reviewers' thoughts. "Louisiana Hot Sauce knocked it out of the park and broke some windshields behind the stadium with this one!" one commenter on Facebook said. Another reviewer on Walmart's website said, "This is some of the best hot sauce EVER! Not too hot but still have a little spice with honey flavor!"
We love this sauce for chicken tenders, nachos, or tacos, but we've found a few creative ideas online, too. "That sweet heat with honey has become my go to for hot wings," one Redditor said. Others have found it tastes great on top of greens or any type of chicken. For more delicious inspiration, try drizzling it on one of these 18 breakfast sandwich recipes to make your mornings tastier, or marinate your shrimp with it to make our Sweet and Spicy Grilled Shrimp recipe.