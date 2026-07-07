I Tried And Ranked 8 Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce Flavors

The Hotter flavor is my least favorite Louisiana Brand hot sauce. This is a spicier version of the original flavor, with nearly double the Scoville Heat Index of 2,000 to 3,000 SHU. The upper limit makes it the hottest of all the hot sauces I tried. When I first tasted the sauce, it was mild and approachable, with a bright and tangy flavor. Within a few seconds, however, the heat completely overtakes the flavor. It feels similar to being on a roller coaster, as the cart climbs slowly up the highest hill. The heat kept climbing, even after I was done chewing and swallowing.

I know that, for many people, the heat is the reason for eating this sauce. While I found it enjoyable at first, I thought that it was a bit too spicy to enjoy several bites of. The other sauces were more versatile and would be better on a bunch of different foods. This one, on the other hand, was more niche. A little bit goes a long way, and you should only use it if you're ready for your tongue to burn.