If You Have Boxed Cake Mix, Eggs, And Butter, You Can Make An Easy Shortcut Pie Crust
If you've always been a member of Team Pie in the cake versus pie debate, you might not see a point in keeping cake mix stocked in your kitchen — but what if a box could be turned into the base of your favorite dessert? Any cake mix can be transformed into a last-minute pie crust with the help of eggs and butter. Quick, easy, and customizable, this is one of the most creative ways to use boxed cake mix and turn it into a new dessert.
This cake mix "dough" is easier to work with than classic homemade pie crust, yet it can be rolled out and cut in the same way to suit a variety of pie pans and recipes. This shortcut is a lifesaver when you're out of crust ingredients, such as flour or graham crackers. Not to mention that you can use any cake mix flavor to add delicious flair to your treats. The only caveat is that this crust must be baked before use, so it can only be paired with no-cook fillings, such as in classic banana cream pie.
To try this trick, combine a box of cake mix with a few egg yolks, a whole egg, and a little softened butter. This creates a thick paste that can be kneaded until it comes together in a ball. Chill the dough in the fridge briefly before rolling it out, putting it in your pie pan, and baking until set. Voilà: You have a tender, yet sturdy, pie base with a boost of sweet goodness.
How to have fun with this easy pie crust
Yellow, vanilla, or white cake mix will create a nice, neutral pie crust that suits all kinds of recipes, but if you want to have more fun with it, we have a few ideas. A chocolate cake mix crust will be decadently delicious and also quite versatile, pairing well with everything from peanut butter pie to traditional chocolate cream pie or no-bake espresso mud pie. It would also be perfect for grasshopper pie, a no-bake dessert with a chocolate crust and a minty, whipped-cream-and-marshallow filling.
For cozy pies suited for fall or winter, spice cake mixes will make for a rich and toasty crust, ideal for maple pecan cream pie or pumpkin chiffon pie, a riff on classic pumpkin pie with a fluffy, chilled filling. Carrot or butter pecan cake mix would also elevate any type of pie with nutty, spiced, or caramel flavors.
Feel like something fruity? Strawberry cake mix will create a pretty pink crust to be paired with no-bake strawberry pie, lemon chiffon pie, or even a chocolatey filling. Lemon and lime cake mix crusts are shoo-ins for lemon meringue or key lime pie recipes, while a crust made with pineapple mix could be swapped into coconut cream pie for a luscious, piña colada vibe. You can even fill your DIY cake crust with ice cream or no-bake cheesecake. There's truly no limit to your creativity here.