If You Have Boxed Cake Mix, Eggs, And Butter, You Can Make An Easy Shortcut Pie Crust

If you've always been a member of Team Pie in the cake versus pie debate, you might not see a point in keeping cake mix stocked in your kitchen — but what if a box could be turned into the base of your favorite dessert? Any cake mix can be transformed into a last-minute pie crust with the help of eggs and butter. Quick, easy, and customizable, this is one of the most creative ways to use boxed cake mix and turn it into a new dessert.

This cake mix "dough" is easier to work with than classic homemade pie crust, yet it can be rolled out and cut in the same way to suit a variety of pie pans and recipes. This shortcut is a lifesaver when you're out of crust ingredients, such as flour or graham crackers. Not to mention that you can use any cake mix flavor to add delicious flair to your treats. The only caveat is that this crust must be baked before use, so it can only be paired with no-cook fillings, such as in classic banana cream pie.

To try this trick, combine a box of cake mix with a few egg yolks, a whole egg, and a little softened butter. This creates a thick paste that can be kneaded until it comes together in a ball. Chill the dough in the fridge briefly before rolling it out, putting it in your pie pan, and baking until set. Voilà: You have a tender, yet sturdy, pie base with a boost of sweet goodness.