6 Spice Cake Mixes, Baked And Ranked By A Pro Baker
Baking a spice cake from scratch can sometimes seem more tedious than it's worth. You crave cozy, fall-inspired flavors but don't want to pull out every spice jar in your cabinet, let alone wait for your butter and eggs to come to room temperature or make a run to the grocery store. As a former bakery owner, I know how much effort goes into making a delicious homemade spice cake. But I also understand the value of a good shortcut, like using a boxed cake mix. Using one can save time, energy, and money (all things that most of us could use a little more of), and honestly, if your spice cake tastes amazing, does it really matter if it got a little help from a box?
So, I decided to find out which boxed spice cake mixes are worth using when the craving hits. I headed to some local shops to see what was available and found a solid selection, including some gluten-free options. I ended up choosing six cake mixes to bake with and then ranked them based on the taste, moistness, aroma, texture, and the overall spice balance of the results. Some delivered that rich, cinnamony, pumpkin pie spice warmth I was hoping for, while others fell short. Read on to see how they stacked up.
6. Betty Crocker Delights Spice Cake
I grew up on Betty Crocker cake mixes, so my inner child was really hoping this one would be a winner. Unfortunately, things didn't start off on a positive note. As I combined the cake mix with the required eggs, oil, and water, the batter turned a flat, pale tan color with virtually no aroma. Its thin, watery consistency didn't inspire confidence either. Nevertheless, I portioned the batter into cupcake liners and slipped the pan into the oven. Thirteen minutes later, they looked surprisingly promising, and for the first time, I caught the faintest whiff of spice cake.
Sadly, the tasting didn't fare well. While the texture of the cake was soft and springy, the spices were barely detectable. Furthermore, the dry crumb had me reaching for sips of water between bites. Even though the sweetness level was spot on, this cake mix delivered the least amount of spice — and was the biggest letdown. Ultimately, Betty Crocker Delights Spice Cake was an easy choice for last place.
5. Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake
In the battle between Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker cake mixes, Duncan won the spice cake category. Upon blending the cake mix with the eggs, oil, and water, a dark, thick batter formed with a spicy aroma full of nutmeg and clove. Compared to the Betty Crocker batter I had just whipped up, the Duncan Hines Spice Cake batter was already far more appetizing and promising.
Surprisingly, after baking, the dark Duncan Hines batter turned the same flat hue as the Betty Crocker mix. However, it did taste better, and the spices were prominent and nicely balanced with a pleasant touch of sweetness. The crumb was incredibly moist with a soft, springy texture that would make it ideal for layered cakes. However, because it's so tender, you may want to pair it with a lighter topping — like whipped cream cheese frosting — that doesn't weigh down the delicate sponge.
4. Miss Jones Gluten-Free Spice Cake
Miss Jones Baking Co. specializes in baking mixes and frostings made with high-quality, responsibly-sourced ingredients that are free from artificial flavors and hydrogenated oils. For this review, I tested the company's Gluten-Free Spice Cake Mix.
On its website, the company touts that it delivers "scratch-made" taste — and it delivered. I could taste the high-quality ingredients, and its sweet-spice levels were balanced, though the warm profile that I expect from a spice cake was slightly understated. If you plan to use a bold or heavily flavored frosting, the spices may get overshadowed, so keep this in mind. Texture-wise, it was definitely on the chewier side, which may be pleasant for some, but not ideal if you prefer a softer crumb.
One quick note about the batter: I noticed small, stretchy, sticky clumps that looked like bits of molasses powder. While they can be a little disconcerting, they usually bake out completely smooth. To avoid them, I'd recommend whisking the dry mix thoroughly before adding the wet ingredients.
3. Bettergoods Gluten Free Gingerbread
Bettergoods is the high-end, private-label food brand launched by Walmart in 2024. The brand includes chef-inspired items in categories like "culinary," "plant-based," and "made without" (e.g., gluten-free). Think of it as the fancier cousin of Walmart's Great Value range. For this ranking, I tried the Bettergoods Gluten-Free Gingerbread Mix — and it turned out to be a welcome find.
As soon as I began making the batter, I was overwhelmed by the aroma of spices. The spices were so fragrant that my senses were instantly on alert. In fact, when I tasted the batter (yes, I admit it), it actually burned my tongue. I could even see visible flecks of spices suspended throughout the batter.
The cupcakes baked up a deep, classic gingerbread-brown. They were on the denser side, which is typical for gingerbread, and the ginger flavor was wonderfully rich and intense in the best way. And while the texture was slightly drier than I would have preferred, this could easily be remedied by topping your cake with some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. This was my first time trying a Bettergoods cake mix, and I would definitely buy this one again. An important note: Although the package lists a bake time of 30 to 35 minutes for cupcakes and muffins, mine were perfectly done in just 15 minutes.
2. Pillsbury Moist Supreme Spice Cake
Landing in second place is Pillsbury Moist Supreme Spice Cake, a mix that immediately impressed me the moment the batter came together. It was dark, glossy, and satisfyingly thick, and its aroma was pronounced and unmistakably that of spice cake. After baking, the cake turned a deep, rich brown color that was quite enticing. The visual appeal alone gave me real hope for a winning cake mix, and Pillsbury came through.
The cake's texture was where this mix shines. It was very light and airy, yet still had heft, and it struck an ideal balance between moist tenderness and a soft, pleasant chew. The aroma was full of all the wonderful spices in spice cake, like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It's versatile, too: The batter made flavorful, fluffy cupcakes, but it also would make a great layer cake to top with your favorite classic cream cheese frosting recipe. While the cake was a bit denser than others, it never felt heavy, making it an excellent all-around spice cake for any occasion — or season.
1. Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread
I've been a fan of Krusteaz products for years — especially its high-protein pancake mix — so I was genuinely excited to try the brand's take on a spice cake mix. The cake baked up wonderfully moist with a delightfully soft crumb. The flavors felt thoughtfully balanced, offering a gentle warmth without leaning too heavily on any one spice. It truly captured that home-baked feel of a great spice cake.
Texture and structure matter just as much as taste, and this mix excelled on all fronts. The cake was soft and springy yet sturdy enough to hold any topping, be it a cream cheese frosting or a simple glaze. The traditional spice cake flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove were present but never overpowering. This winning cake mix had a well-rounded sweet-meets-spicy profile with an equally comforting aroma. I love that its soft yet sturdy texture allows it to work as cupcakes, a layer cake, or a quick bread. Baked as a festive Bundt, it would even make a great alternative to pie on Thanksgiving.
Methodology
I selected the spice cake box mixes based on what was available at local shops; price was not a factor. I prepared all of the cake mixes according to their package directions. The mixes required additional ingredients to make the cake batter, like eggs, oil, and butter. As much as I desired to, I avoided using add-ins like raisins or nuts. I baked each mix in a lined muffin tin to make cupcakes.
I tasted the cakes on the day they were baked, without any accompaniments (e.g., cream cheese frosting), so I could fully appreciate the flavor of the product itself. There were a few factors that I based the rankings on — namely, texture and taste. A good spice cake should be soft and springy yet strong enough to support the weight of a topping. Its taste should be well-balanced with a sweet and spicy flavor. Lastly, the cake should be moist but not wet, while the aroma — like the taste — should be well-balanced between sweet and spicy.