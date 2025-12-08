6 Spice Cake Mixes, Baked And Ranked By A Pro Baker

Baking a spice cake from scratch can sometimes seem more tedious than it's worth. You crave cozy, fall-inspired flavors but don't want to pull out every spice jar in your cabinet, let alone wait for your butter and eggs to come to room temperature or make a run to the grocery store. As a former bakery owner, I know how much effort goes into making a delicious homemade spice cake. But I also understand the value of a good shortcut, like using a boxed cake mix. Using one can save time, energy, and money (all things that most of us could use a little more of), and honestly, if your spice cake tastes amazing, does it really matter if it got a little help from a box?

So, I decided to find out which boxed spice cake mixes are worth using when the craving hits. I headed to some local shops to see what was available and found a solid selection, including some gluten-free options. I ended up choosing six cake mixes to bake with and then ranked them based on the taste, moistness, aroma, texture, and the overall spice balance of the results. Some delivered that rich, cinnamony, pumpkin pie spice warmth I was hoping for, while others fell short. Read on to see how they stacked up.