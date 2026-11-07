8 Ways Dave's Hot Chicken Outshines Chick-Fil-A And Popeyes

Out of all three chicken restaurants we're comparing, Dave's Hot Chicken is the youngest of the bunch. The restaurant's humble beginnings can be traced back to 2017, when Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, Tommy Rubenyan, and Gary Rubenyan began selling spicy chicken in an East Hollywood parking lot. With a $900 budget between the four of them, their chicken skyrocketed in popularity on social media.

As their idea gained more attention and money, the four were able to open a full-fledged restaurant. Investor backing and endorsements from celebrities like Drake and Usher aided in its growth as well. Eventually, the restaurant ballooned to the point where, in 2025, Dave's Hot Chicken was acquired by Roark Capital, owners of CKE Restaurants and Subway, for an estimated $1 billion.

The storied circumstances of Chick-fil-A's own humble beginnings in 1967 in Atlanta, Georgia, and Popeyes' start as Chicken on the Run in New Orleans, Louisiana, are equally impressive. But certain facts about Dave's Hot Chicken's history resonate. It's a modern success story that inspires through its contemporary, entrepreneurial origins. The restaurant's small start in the modern era is inspiring. It's the kind of story that echoes the modern social media age, and one that gives Dave's Hot Chicken a unique draw, in contrast to the other two establishments.