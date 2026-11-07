7 Beverages American West Pioneers Drank

The American West represented a diverse mix of cultures, each with its own culinary traditions. Settlers from the East carried their own food with them down the Oregon Trail, which they supplemented with native flora and fauna found along the way. Meanwhile, the region's Indigenous peoples introduced settlers to their own foodways, immigrants brought recipes from overseas, and the shifting borders of the Southwest exposed the pioneers to Mexico's rich culinary heritage.

Life on the frontier was thirsty work, too. People had to stay cool through long, hot days in the sun, but reliable sources of potable water were often scarce, so pioneers were forced to seek hydration in unconventional ways. And when the day's hard work was done, social drinking was unsurprisingly a favorite pastime.

As a result, the beverages of the American West were as diverse and complicated as its foods, ranging from familiar brews we still drink today to forgotten quaffs that have faded with time. Drawing on insights from Heather Richie, an experiential journalist and author specializing in Southern foodways, and Carolyn Brucken, senior curator at the Autry Museum of the American West, below we explore seven drinks that people drank in the Old West.