Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Hot Chocolate Is A Grand Choice From A 158-Year-Old California Chocolate Company

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On a chilly day, everyone has a place in their heart — and hands — for a steaming hot cup of cocoa. It doesn't matter if you're a connoisseur or someone who just dabbles around the holidays: Hot cocoa always hits the spot, and even more so if it's from a top-quality brand. There's nothing wrong with a cheaper packet, but expect a noticeable difference between an everyday grocery store hot chocolate and a high-end cocoa from a specialty chocolatier like Guittard, the beloved California chocolate company that's been in the game for over 158 years.

Consumer Reports named Guittard Grand Cacao Drinking Chocolate the best hot chocolate, with evaluators in 2022 deeming it the richest at-home mix available. The independent testing agency recommended the cocoa for its balanced sweetness level and smooth and creamy texture, ranking it above the likes of Swiss Miss and Dandelion Chocolate, a San Francisco-based craft chocolatier that made Tasting Table's list of the best chocolate shops in every state.

The Consumer Reports evaluators did note that they needed to use a lot of the Guittard mix to make a flavorful cup, but they appreciated that the recipe was adaptable and that the powder blended easily into a variety of milks. The mix, which is made with finely ground grand cacao premium chocolate and Dutch-process cocoa powder, has an intense chocolate flavor and dark color that both testers and customers seem to love.