10 Foods Pioneers Cooked And Ate On The Oregon Trail

If you want to travel across the country, you have options — you can just hop into the car, head to the train station, or take the bus. Easy. But back in the mid-19th century, when none of these choices were available, you had to load up a wagon, and walk ... for months. Not so easy. Still, many people attempted the journey, in the name of westward expansion.

From the 1840s to tehe late 1860s, around 400,000 people walked the Oregon Trail, which began in Independence, Missouri and ended in Oregon City, Oregon, from the 1840s to the late 1860s, in search of a new life in the West. Getting to the end of the trail was treacherous and grueling, and packing the right things, including plenty of food, was essential.

Here, we take a closer look at some of the types of foods pioneers cooked and ate for survival on the Oregon Trail. With the help of experts at the Oregon Trail Center, as well as online research and some vintage guides for emigrants, we take a look at everything from sourdough starters to buffalo stew to pork, bacon — and more bacon.