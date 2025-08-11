What Exactly Is Saleratus In Vintage Recipes (And Is It Different From Baking Soda)?

If you've been flipping through your vintage cookbook collection lately and stumbled upon the word saleratus, you might be curious about this obsolete ingredient.

Used in the 1800s as a leavening agent in breads and baked goods, it was made up of bicarbonate of potash, through a laborious process of adding water to ash to make lye, purifying, baking, and fermenting to create a potassium salt known as bicarbonate of potassium. The result was an ashy, pulverized compound that, when combined with acid, would produce carbon dioxide bubbles, aerating your baked goods for a proper lift.

Naturally occurring, it became a staple among pioneers traveling West in the mid-1800s. Now, the saleratus you encounter in your vintage cookbooks is actually a stand-in for sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda. This change happened after the original compound, which contained bicarbonate of potash, became too expensive to produce. So, if a vintage recipe calls for saleratus, you can simply use baking soda.