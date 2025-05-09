What It Means When Bread Is Unleavened Versus Leavened

Bread comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From leavened sourdough and challah to unleavened pitta and matzo, there's a bread for every mood and moment. But what exactly does it mean when bread is leavened versus unleavened?

Simply put, leavened breads contain a leavener, which is the fancy word for an ingredient that helps loaves to rise, such as dried, active, or fresh yeast. As the yeast ferments, it creates gas, which causes bread dough to expand and develop air pockets. Other types of natural leavener include sourdough starter, but chemical agents like baking powder and baking soda can also be used. For example, when baking soda is combined with the acidic properties of yogurt or buttermilk and mixed with flour, it reacts and expands, causing doughs and batters to grow. This is best illustrated in Irish soda bread or cornbread recipes. Unleavened breads, on the other hand, do not contain a leavening or rising agent and are often made with a straightforward combination of flour, salt, and water.

Common varieties of unleavened bread include pitta, tortillas, lavash, and roti. They are often described as types of flatbread because they don't rise up and expand greatly like leavened bakes. In most cases, these breads, such as Indian chapatis or Norwegian lefse, are prepared quickly on a hot skillet, griddle, or tava instead of an oven, and flipped over until cooked. Not all flatbreads are unleavened though; naan is a flatbread that's made with yeast and traditionally baked in a tandoor.