The Campfire Meals That Built The American West

Cooking on the frontier was no easy task. Cattle drives often took three months, with longer drives being double that length. Even those who were not cowboys, like homesteaders, travelers, and explorers, often went long stretches without a place to restock supplies. Resources were stretched thin and everyone had to be industrious.

On a cattle drive, the cook got paid more than any of the cowboys, and was considered the most important member of the group. Without a good cook, everyone suffered. Cooks had to be skilled and resourceful, turning limited ingredients into food that, if not delicious, was at least palatable while providing enough energy to keep everyone working. Since the cowboys typically had 108-hour work weeks, they needed a lot of energy. In an age before refrigeration, this was not easy.

Flour, water, and cornmeal were cornerstones of the chuckwagon pantry. Preserved meats like bacon could last a while, and a sourdough starter was one of the most valuable items a cook owned. Fresh meat and vegetables were rare but eaten when available. Heartier vegetables that could handle a longer journey, like onions and potatoes, were far more common than any leafy greens, tomatoes, or even corn. Eggs were uncommon, but they could make up some huevos rancheros when available. One of the mainstays of the trail diet was coffee. By one account, it had to be so thick that if you threw a horseshoe in, it wouldn't sink. So, what did people eat on the trail in the American West? Let's find out.