Cowboys Counted On This West Coast Staple To Fill Up On The Trail

We have a romanticized view of cowboys and the Wild West, but, in real life, cowboys were laborers with arduous jobs. Far from the glitz of Hollywood, a cattle drive could last for months. Food was scarce, and many cowboy staples were items with long shelf lives that could be carried on the trail with them. One absolute essential was a jar of sourdough starter, which they used to make biscuits.

When heading out on the trail, cowboys would bring a chuck wagon with them. Essentially a basic kitchen on wheels, this may not have been used to prepare gourmet cuisine, but it carried all the things needed to survive. These included the sourdough starter, carefully kept alive over the entire journey. Cowboys ate biscuits in place of bread, and the sourdough used to make them was treated as a treasure. According to stories, some cowboys would even sleep next to their sourdough starter on cold nights in an effort to keep it warm.

Each morning, cowboys would make their sourdough biscuits using a Dutch oven placed directly on hot coals. While the biscuits most people enjoy today tend to be light and fluffy, cowboy biscuits were denser, with a heavier texture — rather than mixing fat (like butter or lard) into the dough, it was used to grease the pan to stop the biscuits from sticking, giving them a light char on the base. These biscuits were one of the basic everyday foods cowboys enjoyed, working perfectly to soak up stew or enjoy with beans.