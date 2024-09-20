Salt Pork Vs Bacon: The Distinct Difference Between The Two

Foodies love all types of cured meats, and as any preserved meat lover knows, these flavorful, dimensional morsels belong on more than just your charcuterie boards. When you think of "cured meats," gourmet options like prosciutto and soppressata might come to mind. But today, we're deep-diving into two "everyday" cured meats that folks might be overlooking — salt pork and American bacon — and unpacking what, exactly, makes these unique cuts different.

Both cuts come from the pork belly, though this shared origin hasn't awarded the meats the same degree of accessibility. Salt pork can be found in some grocery stores, but might require a trip to your local butcher shop to track down. By contrast, foodies would be hard-pressed to walk into a supermarket in America that doesn't stock bacon. We could also talk about their general vibes. Bacon is mainstream, while salt pork gives major "Little House on the Prairie" and Oregon Trail energy.

Today, it's a popular ingredient in the culinary styles of the American South and New England. Meanwhile, bacon has adopted an identity of its own with the bacon aesthetic trend that gripped the 2010s and the gastronomic emergence of bacon-wrapped everything. Vibes aside, the primary difference between bacon and salt pork is that bacon is smoked and salt pork is not. Bacon is also thin and crispy, whereas salt pork is typically cut into thicker pieces for a toothy, chewy bite.