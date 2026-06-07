This Classic Mexican Dish Was A Cowboy Staple In The American West

It's easy to see (or should we say taste) how Mexican cuisine has won the hearts of Americans and the rest of the world. While tacos, enchiladas, and guacamole are among some of the most beloved Mexican dishes, Mexican breakfasts are equally iconic and historic. The classic Mexican breakfast huevos rancheros was a cowboy staple in the American West as far back as the 19th century.

Originating in northern Mexico during the reign of Porfirio Diaz in the 16th century, huevos rancheros, or rancher's eggs, were a hearty and satisfying breakfast ranch hands and Mexican cowboys enjoyed after early morning chores. The dish was really more of a resourceful innovation that utilized leftover salsa and tortillas to fry in oil, topping them with fresh eggs which are plentiful on most ranches, haciendas, or farms. Mexican herders who crossed over the border from Sonora and Chihuahua into Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona brought the recipe with them. They paired the salsa poached eggs and saturated tortillas with beans, another well known cowboy staple.

While ranchers and cowboys may very well continue to enjoy huevos rancheros to fuel a hard day's work, now the meal has become a staple on menus for everyday breakfast lovers to enjoy. Its Mexican influence still makes it most popular in the Southwestern states which have numerous variations on the classic egg, tortilla, salsa, and bean combination. For example, New Mexican huevos rancheros use New Mexican chilies in their salsas and serve them with both beans and potatoes.