Black Vs Pinto Beans: Which Packs The Most Protein?

Few places in the grocery store are primed for hard decisions quite like the bean aisle. There are different colors and shapes, textures and sizes, along with a million and one ways to prepare, season, and serve them. But even if you narrow it down to the most popular bean types, you're probably still looking at a pinto versus black showdown. So if you need a tiebreaker and protein is what you're searching for, place your bets on black beans because we have a winner.

Black beans are among the most nutritious beans out there, with 1 cup [240 grams] of canned black beans providing 14.5 grams of protein. Meanwhile, the same amount of canned pinto beans contains 11 grams. Protein helps our bodies with everything from metabolism to repairing and building tissue. And the recommended daily amount is best calculated by body weight — about .8 grams per kilogram of body weight, which commonly works out to around 46 grams for women and 56 grams for men, though individual needs differ.

However, there's more to these beans than protein. When it comes to fiber, 1 cup of black beans has 16.6 grams compared to pinto beans' 11 grams, which is important if you're focused on digestive health. Black beans also have more iron and potassium, though pinto beans have plenty of those nutrients and more calcium. Plus, pinto beans were linked to both lower total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol in a 2007 study, meaning they're great if you're prioritizing heart health, though black beans are also known to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Either way, you can't really go wrong.