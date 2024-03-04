15 Tasty Recipes Featuring Pinto Beans

There are plenty of ways to add a nutritious boost to your meals, and one of our favorites is by mixing in some beans. Incorporating these legumes into your diet doesn't have to be boring or repetitive, with the same chili recipe or mixed bean salad gracing the dinner table every week. There are far too many types of beans and ways to prepare them to be consuming the same dish on repeat. Among the numerous varieties, pinto beans come out on top when it comes to the volume grown in the U.S. Consequently, they're used in dozens of popular meals, boasting a creamy and tender consistency that makes them the obvious candidate for refried beans.

There's far more to this savory ingredient, so don't stop there. Whether you choose canned beans or their dried counterparts, pinto beans show up in many filling dishes that are great served for lunch or dinner. We've collected our tastiest pinto bean recipes courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developers to highlight this delicious food. From dips and chilis to meat stews and soups, there's a meal waiting for you once you pop open a can or put your beans to soak.