Transform Frozen Pierogi, Canned Soup, And Kielbasa Into A Filling Casserole

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When temperatures start to drop, foodies crave their go-to comfort foods again. For frozen pierogi lovers, perhaps the ultimate way to bring frozen pierogi to life is to transform them into a swoon-worthy casserole. All it takes is a box of frozen pierogi, a can of soup, and a rope of kielbasa. In a single dish, those plush Polish potato dumplings meet the smoked sausage for a robust flavor and stick-to-your-ribs heartiness. The pierogi become ultra pillowy after baking in the canned cheese soup, which acts as a cohesive cream sauce, bringing this casserole together.

To make pierogi-kielbasa casserole, start by spreading the frozen pierogi in a single layer across the bottom of a casserole dish. No need to thaw 'em first. In a separate bowl, stir a can of cheddar cheese soup with a generous amount of shredded cheddar cheese, and use half of the resulting mixture to cover the pierogi. Next, top the cheese sauce with lots of kielbasa sliced into coins. For a bolder flavor, feel free to hit those kielbasa coins with a quick pan-fry to brown. But, since this smoked sausage arrives ready-to-eat straight from the packaging, pre-browning is totally optional.

Depending on the size of your baking dish, repeat these layers as many times as possible, layering in more pierogi and the rest of the cheese soup mixture with more kielbasa. Finish the assembled casserole with a top layer of extra shredded cheese, then pop it in the oven until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly.