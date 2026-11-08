Transform Frozen Pierogi, Canned Soup, And Kielbasa Into A Filling Casserole
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When temperatures start to drop, foodies crave their go-to comfort foods again. For frozen pierogi lovers, perhaps the ultimate way to bring frozen pierogi to life is to transform them into a swoon-worthy casserole. All it takes is a box of frozen pierogi, a can of soup, and a rope of kielbasa. In a single dish, those plush Polish potato dumplings meet the smoked sausage for a robust flavor and stick-to-your-ribs heartiness. The pierogi become ultra pillowy after baking in the canned cheese soup, which acts as a cohesive cream sauce, bringing this casserole together.
To make pierogi-kielbasa casserole, start by spreading the frozen pierogi in a single layer across the bottom of a casserole dish. No need to thaw 'em first. In a separate bowl, stir a can of cheddar cheese soup with a generous amount of shredded cheddar cheese, and use half of the resulting mixture to cover the pierogi. Next, top the cheese sauce with lots of kielbasa sliced into coins. For a bolder flavor, feel free to hit those kielbasa coins with a quick pan-fry to brown. But, since this smoked sausage arrives ready-to-eat straight from the packaging, pre-browning is totally optional.
Depending on the size of your baking dish, repeat these layers as many times as possible, layering in more pierogi and the rest of the cheese soup mixture with more kielbasa. Finish the assembled casserole with a top layer of extra shredded cheese, then pop it in the oven until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly.
Robust pierogi-kielbasa casserole is tailor made for cold weather fill-ups
Pierogi-kielbasa casserole makes a crowd-pleasing dish to share at holiday parties and tailgates. At home, it's a low-prep dinner for busy weeknights during chilly weather (bonus points if you happen to live in the Midwest, where both pierogi and casseroles are regional culinary staples, and the winters are long). Perhaps best of all, this neo-comfort-food classic comes together almost entirely from long-lasting ingredients. Frozen pierogi and canned soup can be stocked for the long haul, waiting on hand. Smoked kielbasa also holds up well and retains its robust flavor in the freezer. Just thaw it in the refrigerator whenever you plan to use it.
At Walmart, a 10.5-ounce can of Campbell's Cheddar Cheese Soup (which costs $1.98, at the time of this writing), a 14-ounce rope of Hillshire Farm's Smoked Polska Kielbasa ($4.67), and a box of 12 Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Frozen Pierogies ($2.96) total under $10. You could also try opting for a different flavor of frozen pierogi for a new taste; Mrs. T's makes a Loaded Baked Potato version that would bring major savory depth to your casserole. Or, for a toothier mouthfeel, Mrs. T's also offers mini pierogies, packing each bite with extra chewy dumpling dough.
To serve, garnish your pierogi-kielbasa casserole with a sprinkle of fresh parsley or diced green onion for a pop of color. A side of bright, tangy sauerkraut would counterbalance the richness of the casserole, as would a simple green salad or some steamed broccoli and candied baby carrots.