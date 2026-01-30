Bring Frozen Pierogi To Life With These Simple Fixings

When you're not in the mood to cook but you want something more than a quick microwavable meal, frozen pierogi are the perfect in-between. The Polish dumplings are most commonly filled with potato and farmer's cheese, but these days, you'll see them in the frozen section filled with everything from broccoli and cheese to jalapeño and sharp cheddar. Traditionally, they're sautéed with butter and topped with caramelized onions, which is a delicious way to eat them. However, if you don't have time for this, or if you simply don't want to dirty a pan, adding a handful of your favorite aromatics to the mix is an effortless way to bring them to life.

Aromatics can refer to both vegetables and herbs — think ingredients like garlic, onion, shallots, leeks, dill, scallions, and parsley. Although they may be simple, they pack a powerful punch when used in cooking, and they're guaranteed to seriously improve your frozen dinner. When deciding which herbs to add, a good rule of thumb is to only choose ones you'd be satisfied eating as-is. For example, you likely wouldn't eat a sprig of rosemary or thyme on its own, so it's best to skip these.

Dill is frequently served with pierogi, and its subtle sweetness pairs beautifully with the creamy, starchy dumplings. If you don't have any, though, parsley and chives are two good alternatives. Additionally, pairing pierogi with onion, garlic, or leeks is another great way to spice them up. Even better? Roast your garlic or caramelize your onions and leeks for some additional depth.