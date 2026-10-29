This Simple 2-Ingredient Shot Tastes Like An Old-School Candy

When most people hear the word "shots," they run for the hills. It's a fair reaction — nearly everyone has had a bad experience with a cheap, pungent alcohol that tastes more like paint stripper than something consumable. But you can transform shots into sweet, enjoyable treats. With the right ingredients, you can even make them taste like specific candies. For example, to make a Tootsie Roll-inspired shot, mix Kahlua and orange juice.

The combination is easy to drink and delicious. Kahlua is a mild, coffee-flavored liquor made with Arabica beans and rum. It's a rich, smooth beverage that's incredibly easy to drink, and when mixed with orange juice, the caramel, vanilla, and chocolate notes shine, creating a taste that's reminiscent of a Tootsie Roll. The juice elevates the sweetness while also providing a tang to balance it, and the citrus mimics the fruity hint in the old-school candy.

Tootsie Roll shots are approachable like French toast shots or chocolate cake shots, but they're not quite as sweet, making them perfect for anyone looking to change up their order. The ratios are up to you, but you don't want to create too much acidity, so keep the juice level lower. If serving a crowd, aim for about ¾ cup of orange juice for every 1 cup of Kahlua. If you really enjoy a zesty flavor, a 1:1 ratio is fine.