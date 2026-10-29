This Simple 2-Ingredient Shot Tastes Like An Old-School Candy
When most people hear the word "shots," they run for the hills. It's a fair reaction — nearly everyone has had a bad experience with a cheap, pungent alcohol that tastes more like paint stripper than something consumable. But you can transform shots into sweet, enjoyable treats. With the right ingredients, you can even make them taste like specific candies. For example, to make a Tootsie Roll-inspired shot, mix Kahlua and orange juice.
The combination is easy to drink and delicious. Kahlua is a mild, coffee-flavored liquor made with Arabica beans and rum. It's a rich, smooth beverage that's incredibly easy to drink, and when mixed with orange juice, the caramel, vanilla, and chocolate notes shine, creating a taste that's reminiscent of a Tootsie Roll. The juice elevates the sweetness while also providing a tang to balance it, and the citrus mimics the fruity hint in the old-school candy.
Tootsie Roll shots are approachable like French toast shots or chocolate cake shots, but they're not quite as sweet, making them perfect for anyone looking to change up their order. The ratios are up to you, but you don't want to create too much acidity, so keep the juice level lower. If serving a crowd, aim for about ¾ cup of orange juice for every 1 cup of Kahlua. If you really enjoy a zesty flavor, a 1:1 ratio is fine.
How to make Tootsie Roll shots
For a stronger shot, you can add vodka (Kahlua only has an ABV of 20% versus vodka's 40%). If taking this route, just add about 1 tablespoon of vodka to the ratios above. A vanilla one would work nicely. You could also swap the juice for an orange liqueur like Triple Sec. If you can't find Kahlua, any coffee liqueur works. Tia Maria is another great option. If you don't like coffee, try creme de cacao. As for the juice, just make sure it's pulp-free.
For the best results, shake the ingredients over ice. This will help the flavors meld together and create a colder finish. It can also create a smoother texture. To remove any ice shards, strain after mixing in a cocktail shaker. If you don't have a shaker, use a mason jar or pour the liquids into a larger glass or jug filled with ice and stir them together.
You can pour everything directly into the shot glasses if you'd like, but this does taste better cold. If you end up becoming a fan of Tootsie Roll shots, you can also make a boozy Jolly Rancher-flavored drink or candy corn-inspired shots. There are other drinks that mix well with Kahlua if you need to use the bottle up, but that shouldn't be too difficult.