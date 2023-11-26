French Toast Shots Are The Genius Way To Drink The Brunch Treat

The deliciousness of French toast needn't be reserved for breakfast and brunch dates nor be served strictly in the form of a meal. Drink your favorite cinnamon-sugary bread recipe any time of the day with a French toast shot — a quick gulp made from butterscotch schnapps, fireball, and Irish cream. With equal parts of each boozy ingredient added, even the most untrained bartender among us can assemble this liquid treat. Simply pour into a shaker with ice and strain into shot glasses.

Once you have the basic recipe mastered, you can adjust it accordingly to suit your palate and the preferences of your guests. Serve the sweet, punchy drink with rims of cinnamon sugar garnish, and for an extra sweet touch, line each shot glass with liquid syrup before twisting them into one-gulp slurps of cinnamon and sugar mixture. Top with a dot of cream, or invite ginger or cloves to the garnish mix for a touch of warmth. And for seasonal flavor variations, include pumpkin pie spice to make a drink that will have revelers asking for more.