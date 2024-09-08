Don't Celebrate Another Birthday Without The Iconic Chocolate Cake Shot

No birthday party is truly complete without a cake, even when you reach an age where adding a candle for each year becomes an impracticality. However, cakes and candles aren't the only way to toast a birthday. Decadent, dessert-inspired shots are the perfect adult-only treat for celebrating with friends and family. While there are plenty of options to choose from, why not stay on theme with a shot that miraculously recreates the pleasure of rich chocolate cake?

The beauty of this chocolate cake shot recipe is that it's remarkably simple, only requiring three ingredients. You might also be surprised to learn that none of them are chocolate-based. First, you'll need a bottle of vanilla or lemon-flavored vodka — either will do the trick. You'll also want to pick up some hazelnut liqueur – Frangelico, created by Italian monks, is a great option.

Decide how many shots you want and the total volume of alcohol you need, then add a 1:1 ratio of vodka and hazelnut liqueur to a cocktail shaker and fill it with ice. Give the mixture a good shake, then pour out the shots. The last ingredient is critical — a sugar-coated lemon wedge. The flavored vodka and Nutella-like hazelnut liqueur convincingly replicate the taste of chocolate, but sucking on the lemon afterward is where the magic happens. The tart citrus cuts through the sweetness and fills your mouth with the taste of freshly baked cake.