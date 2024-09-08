Don't Celebrate Another Birthday Without The Iconic Chocolate Cake Shot
No birthday party is truly complete without a cake, even when you reach an age where adding a candle for each year becomes an impracticality. However, cakes and candles aren't the only way to toast a birthday. Decadent, dessert-inspired shots are the perfect adult-only treat for celebrating with friends and family. While there are plenty of options to choose from, why not stay on theme with a shot that miraculously recreates the pleasure of rich chocolate cake?
The beauty of this chocolate cake shot recipe is that it's remarkably simple, only requiring three ingredients. You might also be surprised to learn that none of them are chocolate-based. First, you'll need a bottle of vanilla or lemon-flavored vodka — either will do the trick. You'll also want to pick up some hazelnut liqueur – Frangelico, created by Italian monks, is a great option.
Decide how many shots you want and the total volume of alcohol you need, then add a 1:1 ratio of vodka and hazelnut liqueur to a cocktail shaker and fill it with ice. Give the mixture a good shake, then pour out the shots. The last ingredient is critical — a sugar-coated lemon wedge. The flavored vodka and Nutella-like hazelnut liqueur convincingly replicate the taste of chocolate, but sucking on the lemon afterward is where the magic happens. The tart citrus cuts through the sweetness and fills your mouth with the taste of freshly baked cake.
There are countless dessert-inspired shots to choose from
If chocolate cake isn't your thing or you want to try something different, don't fear — there are plenty of other, equally delicious shots that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. With a relatively small collection of versatile ingredients, you can even start experimenting with your own creations.
With just a handful of liqueurs and flavored spirits, you'll have tons of options at your fingertips. Shake up some high-quality Irish cream liqueur, coffee liqueur, and creme de menthe, and you've got yourself a Girl Scout Cookie Thin Mints shot. Or, you could combine cinnamon whiskey, apple cider, vanilla vodka, and some baking spices for a tipple that's a dead ringer for homemade apple pie. Whether you're a fruit fanatic or a chocoholic, there's no shortage of winning combinations. You can even find delicious ways to rim the shot glasses — try rolling the edge of the glass in chocolate syrup, then crushed chocolate chip cookies. Or caramel sauce and Graham crackers. Your imagination is truly the limit.
Plus, you can't overlook the college classic — jello shots. While there's nothing wrong with sticking to the basic recipe of vodka and jello, why not zhuzh them up a bit? Switch the vodka for another spirit or use fresh fruit garnishes to give your jello shots an elegant, artisanal twist. You can also use sweet, creamy condensed milk to create a layered top for your shots, resulting in a flavor explosion that really makes them stand out.