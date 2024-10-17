The Jell-O Flavors You Need For Candy Corn Inspired Shots

One of the more nostalgic candies of your childhood can be repurposed into a boozy form for an updated treat to offer at parties. Sold by multiple brands, such as Brach's and Jelly Belly, candy corn sports a recognizable color scheme that can serve as inspiration for platters of pretty Jell-O shots. These alcoholic treats will provide an Instagram-worthy line up of white, orange, and yellow layers guaranteed to brighten party tables and the spirits of revelers.

Be warned: Making these shots look like candy corn is something of a labor-intensive affair as you'll need to create layers of Jell-O in intervals and allow time for each color to set a before adding the next row of boozy Jell-O. Packages of pineapple or lemon Jell-O can form one layer of the shot, while orange Jell-O will help build another row. You'll also need gelatin and sweetened condensed milk or coconut milk to create the creamy, white portion, plus any garnishes you might want for your colorful shots. Whipped cream and candy corn pieces can add a crowning touch, for example, or a quick drizzle of caramel and sprinkles of shaved chocolate for a more decadent recipe.