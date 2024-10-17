The Jell-O Flavors You Need For Candy Corn Inspired Shots
One of the more nostalgic candies of your childhood can be repurposed into a boozy form for an updated treat to offer at parties. Sold by multiple brands, such as Brach's and Jelly Belly, candy corn sports a recognizable color scheme that can serve as inspiration for platters of pretty Jell-O shots. These alcoholic treats will provide an Instagram-worthy line up of white, orange, and yellow layers guaranteed to brighten party tables and the spirits of revelers.
Be warned: Making these shots look like candy corn is something of a labor-intensive affair as you'll need to create layers of Jell-O in intervals and allow time for each color to set a before adding the next row of boozy Jell-O. Packages of pineapple or lemon Jell-O can form one layer of the shot, while orange Jell-O will help build another row. You'll also need gelatin and sweetened condensed milk or coconut milk to create the creamy, white portion, plus any garnishes you might want for your colorful shots. Whipped cream and candy corn pieces can add a crowning touch, for example, or a quick drizzle of caramel and sprinkles of shaved chocolate for a more decadent recipe.
Fun intended for mature palates
To turn Jell-O mix into an alcohol-infused base, you can add a clear vodka of your choice. A whipped cream- or vanilla-flavored version will result in a candy-like tasting experience. You can also cut the vodka with vanilla or butterscotch schnapps for a flavor that parallels the gummy, chewy candy corn morsels. To form the white layer, you'll combine gelatin and sweetened condensed milk or coconut milk, your choice of alcohol, and whisk.
To ensure your shot glasses resemble pieces of candy corn, you will need to layer the different colors strategically. Try pouring yellow Jell-O into the bottom of your see-through containers then let the mixture rest in the fridge for several hours before adding the next layer of orange. You'll repeat the process before finishing with a final layer of white. You can also invert this assembly, with the white portion as the foundation of the shot and the yellow Jell-O placed on top. Once the assembled shots have solidified, consider topping your jiggly treats with dollops of whipped cream. To alleviate hosting duties on party day, we suggest making these colorful shots in advance and decorating them just prior to serving. Whether your guests love or hate the candies, these cute and delicious shots are sure to attract attention.