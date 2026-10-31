How Many People A 5-Pound Whole, Bone-In Turkey Will Feed

As much as everyone hates to admit it, preparing a big roast dinner can be overwhelming. There are extravagant menus, long shopping lists, cleanup — and that's before you even get to the cooking part. One of the best ways to keep on top of the stress is to plan ahead, and when it comes to hosting, that includes figuring out how much food you're going to need early on. It's not an easy task, but you can plan on a 5-pound whole, bone-in turkey feeding about five people.

Portion sizes differ depending on who you're feeding, of course, but a good rule of thumb is to expect each guest to eat around a ½-pound of meat each. The issue with a whole turkey is that the bones also contribute to the weight on the label, so going with a pound per person is a good way to adjust accordingly.

It's estimated that only about 50% of the weight of a whole turkey is edible meat, which means a 5-pound turkey will net you 2½ pounds of edible meat; hence it serves five people. If you want to play it safe and plan on 1-pound per person when shopping for a whole turkey, you certainly can.