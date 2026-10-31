How Many People A 5-Pound Whole, Bone-In Turkey Will Feed
As much as everyone hates to admit it, preparing a big roast dinner can be overwhelming. There are extravagant menus, long shopping lists, cleanup — and that's before you even get to the cooking part. One of the best ways to keep on top of the stress is to plan ahead, and when it comes to hosting, that includes figuring out how much food you're going to need early on. It's not an easy task, but you can plan on a 5-pound whole, bone-in turkey feeding about five people.
Portion sizes differ depending on who you're feeding, of course, but a good rule of thumb is to expect each guest to eat around a ½-pound of meat each. The issue with a whole turkey is that the bones also contribute to the weight on the label, so going with a pound per person is a good way to adjust accordingly.
It's estimated that only about 50% of the weight of a whole turkey is edible meat, which means a 5-pound turkey will net you 2½ pounds of edible meat; hence it serves five people. If you want to play it safe and plan on 1-pound per person when shopping for a whole turkey, you certainly can.
Planning for leftover turkey meat
It is important to remember that the figures experts suggest are only guides. Most children will only eat a ¼-pound of meat. Some adults have bigger appetites, and others might load up on side dishes. People also have preferences for light and dark meat, and guests tend to take more when food is presented buffet-style. Arguably, the most important consideration is whether or not you want leftover meat to make sweet and savory club sandwiches, turkey vegetable soup, or just a really great turkey and cranberry sauce sandwich.
To cover all bases, set aside 1¼ to 1½ pounds for hearty eaters and increase that to almost 2 pounds depending on your desire for leftovers. In this scenario, a 5-pound turkey might be a little small for five to six adults. Aim to buy an 8 or 10-pounder instead.
Boneless turkey breasts make life easier for smaller gatherings. They're not only more straightforward to cook, they also take less time and will satisfy those who only like white meat. To veer in that direction, that ½-pound figure comes back into play again because 5 pounds of boneless turkey breasts should feed almost 10 people. If you're really worried, make extra sides. Here are some easy, stress-free side ideas and an expert guide on how much food you need to serve for a holiday like Thanksgiving. Above all though, just remember to breathe.