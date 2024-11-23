How Much Food Do You Need To Serve At Thanksgiving? We Asked The Experts

Hosting Thanksgiving is basically an adult rite of passage. While you might have the fancy tools, recipes, and ingredients at the ready, doing the complicated math of figuring out how much food to serve can be tricky. In preparation for the festive day, we spoke with two executive chefs to get some serving-size tips for hosting large groups.

Advertisement

Bryan Ogen, the executive chef at Bourbon Steak New York, has had a lot of experience serving restaurant-sized groups of people at his spot located in New York's JW Marriott Essex House. Chef Ogen's approach to cooking for large parties is to break down a balanced meal for each guest using some culinary math. "[The] general rule I have is to plan for about 8 ounces of protein, 3 to 4 ounces of carbs, and 3 ounces of veggies per person," they share exclusively with Tasting Table. If you've already planned out your Thanksgiving menu, this is a great way to reverse-engineer an appropriate serving size for each party.

We also spoke with Freda Sugarman, the executive chef at Sarabeth's Greenwich Village, who had a more general approach to calculating serving sizes. Chef Sugarman says, "I like to figure 1 pound per person in the restaurant and 2 pounds per person at home where seconds and leftovers are a big part of the holiday fun. [For a group of 8], I am a believer in two of everything. Two sauces (gravy and cranberry), two starches (stuffing and mashed potatoes), two vegetables (green beans and Brussels sprouts), and two desserts (pumpkin and apple pies)." Sugarman says this helps offer your guests a lot of variety while keeping prep to a minimum.

Advertisement