Bourbons Under $40 Ranked By Smoothness

When you're tasting whiskey, one aspect you'll often hear about in reference to the spirit is how "smooth" it is. This defines how easy-to-drink it is, and can include factors like how it sits on the palate and how much it "burns" going down. Different consumers will appreciate varying smoothness levels in a whiskey, and preferences may even change depending on their application — personally, I like a smooth whiskey when I'm drinking it neat, but I prefer something a bit harsher when combining it with any mixer.

How does bourbon fit into this picture? You'll often find that bourbons sit on the smoother end of the whiskey spectrum for a couple of reasons. First, because a bourbon's mash bill needs to be made of at least 51% corn, the spirit will naturally get a sweeter character from that grain. Second, bourbon has to be aged in new charred oak barrels — the filtration that these barrels offer will often soften some of the harsher notes a whiskey could retain if aged in different barrels.

Now that we have a basic understanding of what makes a whiskey smooth, we're ready to get into today's tasting: a ranking of bourbons based on how smooth they are. While I did find a spectrum when tasting these bourbons, it feels necessary to emphasize that all of these were smoother than the vast majority of other whiskeys in my collection; so really, much of this piece involved parsing apart the nitty-gritty palate notes of the below. If you need an impeccable sipper, shop toward the top of my list; those wanting a little more spice and smoke to their bottle should shop the picks at the bottom of my list. Best of all, all of the below are under $40.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.